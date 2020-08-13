Opinion: What is all the fuss about the “new Cristiano Ronaldo”?

Arsenal has been obsessed with the signing of the “new Cristiano Ronaldo”, Joelson Fernandes this summer.

The 17-year-old has emerged as a target for Arsenal and the latest reports claim the Gunners have seen bids of more than 20 million euros rejected by Sporting Lisbon (TeamTalk).

The Portuguese side insists that Arsenal pays his release clause which is in excess of 40 million euros.

I sit and watch as the saga goes on and it annoys me that we are spending so much time and offering so much money for a player that hasn’t even made a first-team start for Sporting yet.

I can understand that we are trying to catch the next superstar, but we cannot forget that it is still just a gamble.

There are several players who have been tipped to become world beaters and have been signed for huge transfer fees, yet they have ended up as flops.

It will be a good thing if we can land him because I also think that he is a huge talent, but can we just tone the hype down a bit and just walk away from this potential deal?

We cannot break the bank to sign him when we need to buy players that can pay for the club immediately.

An article from Ime