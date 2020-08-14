Opinion: What is going on with Arsenal’s transfer business?

Are we really paying Willian 220k a week? By Konstantin Mitov
Good to see you again lovely Arsenal people! The Daily Mail come out with an article revealing that the combined sum of Willian’s base salary plus sign-on fee plus bonuses will hit a staggering 220k/week. This surely must raise a few questions about Arsenal’s transfer business.
He’s 32, his stats last year amount to 11 goals and 9 assists and although he has a good injury record, a 3 year deal with an option for a fourth at these sums is ridiculous? The only player who deserves such wages at Arsenal is Aubameyang and nobody else.
What really annoys me is Kia Joorabchian coming out with such strong words towards Arsenal. He accused Sven Mislintat and practically confirmed Willian’s arrival, but why on earth is he so confident talking about us? I am really disappointed Edu and Raul have allowed the club to be held to ransom by an agent.
It’s ridiculous to offer Willian such money and then ask Real Madrid to pay half of Ceballos’ wages and loan him out to us again. We are really struggling in the CM positions, and Dani was a player doing well for us. Our transfer business just doesn’t make sense. Just because we don’t need to pay a transfer fee for a player, doesn’t mean his wages won’t eat us alive.
And sadly this brings up Ozil, AGAIN. He came out and said, he’ll “do everything for this club”. Come on, it’s been 2 managers already who identified that he wasn’t good enough and didn’t fight enough to be in the side and he was frozen out. There are no conspiracies around someone wanting to force him out. He’s not good enough and if he stays it’d be really damaging for us.
If he stays, the moment we don’t do well, questions will be asked about why didn’t we spend that money elsewhere or why didn’t we give youth a chance and so on and so on. Even the odd opinion that Ozil was right will pop-up which really disgusts me.
One huge problem around Arsenal has been that too often things off the pitch have impacted us. Whether it was the board hiding, our bad transfers, the unwillingness to spend money, protests against the owner and against the manager, now the sacking of 55 staff members, these things have eventually hit us.
If you look at Liverpool, their only focus is what happens on the pitch. Everyone is focused on football and there are rarely any distractions and you can see the results. Our wages are incredibly high for a team who finished 8th. The problem is this kind of money give you a massive problem if the player doesn’t perform to the standards demanded by such wages.
It’s impossible to move them on and they don’t want to leave and they lose their passion for football. I don’t want to judge Willian early, but it looks to me like Kia played Arsenal again like he did with Cedric. This is why the Coutinho rumours won’t die, although there is no way on earth we are paying another player such huge wages, unless there is a massive clear-out.
We’ll see what happens, but we are playing a risky game here. Unless we go back to Champions League football soon, and it’s a mighty difficult task, the amount of money being thrown around on wages for such long periods might come back to bite us. I’m not saying we may end up like Leeds, but you are never too big to fail, and we should be very careful with our transfer business, because we’ve done it wrong for a long while now and it doesn’t look like we’ve learned our lesson.
Konstantin
William has signed as of 10am arsenal annoucement
Great signing ,can’t wait .number 12 shirt 👍👍
Done deal! We have him.
Yes. Its official: Willian is a gooner.
Welcome Willian…. he doesn’t look his age..looks younger. Hopefully, he shines for us. Yay.
Aubameyang new deal should be the next news couple with some other decent signings
I am one of Ozil’s fan boys, like it or not. My honest opinion is that Arsenal fans are tired of the clubs under performances and thus taking it out on Ozil to a point. But I do not see him as a scapegoat, I see his abilities being wasted by board members who know they cannot handle fans wrath, so they divert attention to Ozil. Before it was Emery, Xhaka, Arsene Wenger. The board is winning as long as us die hard fans are mislead to real ease our anger on someone else. Please let’s not be like Jerry of Rick and Morty at the Arsenal. Insecurities people express here is really overwhelming.
We have to wait and see our performance next season. If we do well (and we are good enough to do so) then our transfer business won’t be questioned.
If we don’t some people will have to resign to save face because for sure they are going to be fired.
Personally I say forget top 4. Arsenal is going to be challenging for the title next season. am so confident of it I am betting some money they are going to win the league!
First signing, its going to be an interesting few weeks to see the plan unfold.
Arsenal with Ozil before Break. Won 8 drew 4 lost 2.
Arsenal without Ozil after break Won 6 draw 1 lost 4.
So who is fooling who? I feel like fans who do not want Ozil want Arsenal to fail even though I know that’s not the case.
So where is the problem?
Who did Arsenal play more importantly and were the games home or away?
Enough with Ozil bullshit, he was not dropped by UE because the team was struggling and some times you have to bench offensive player like ozil so you can replace him with a player who can defend from the front. MA played him regularly before he said no to pay cut and then got dropped. What happened in German team was politics not football, he was penalised for posting a pic with recognized and elected Turkish president. Why did any manager not come out and complained about him ever because he is not a trouble maker as ppl on this forum potray him. He is over payed, yes for sure but thats not his fault…blame the board. Like I blame the board for giving this absurd contact to a 32 year old player who is passed his peak and not blaming Willian for it. Before any one makes stupid comparison of age between him and Ronaldo, please compare the players at their prime age as well. Ronaldo and Messi are one in century kind of players, they posses why more talent and skill set then any other player currently. So you can not say if Ronaldo can keep banging goals in so can any 32 year plus.
Good signing for me though. Now we have adequate cover on the wings, experience, leadership, work rate.
With Martinelli, Saka, Willian and Pepe vying for 2 wing spots it very nice.
Willian, Aubameyang, Pepe –
This is a quality front 3 for top 4 contenders.