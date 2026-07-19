Opinion: What Morgan Rogers’ Chelsea move means for Arsenal

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Morgan Rogers has ultimately come to nothing after David Ornstein confirmed the Aston Villa attacker has agreed a move to Chelsea.

The Gunners had been heavily linked with the England international throughout the summer, with reports suggesting Mikel Arteta viewed Rogers as an ideal addition to his attacking options. However, Chelsea have won the race for one of the Premier League’s brightest young talents.

While missing out on Rogers may disappoint some supporters, it could also have important implications for Arsenal’s squad planning ahead of the new season.

Chelsea move strengthens Eze’s position

Had Rogers arrived at the Emirates, he would almost certainly have provided direct competition for Eberechi Eze.

The England pair occupied similar attacking roles during the recent World Cup, with Rogers often preferred by Thomas Tuchel despite Eze impressing whenever he was given opportunities.

Eze’s first season as an Arsenal player was encouraging, although he found regular starts difficult to come by with Martin Odegaard remaining Arteta’s first-choice creative midfielder.

The arrival of Rogers would have created another obstacle in Eze’s path, potentially pushing him further down the pecking order.

Instead, Chelsea’s successful move may actually strengthen Eze’s position within the squad, allowing him to build on his first campaign in North London without another direct rival arriving this summer.

Will Arsenal now turn their attention elsewhere?

Although Rogers is now heading to Stamford Bridge, Arsenal’s search for attacking reinforcements is far from over.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis, with reports suggesting a deal is progressing and could be completed before pre-season gets fully underway.

Unlike Rogers, Tzolis offers a different profile. The Greek international is capable of operating across the forward line and would provide Arteta with additional depth in wide attacking areas rather than competing directly with Odegaard or Eze for the same central role.

That could make him a more natural fit within Arsenal’s current squad structure.

Gunners must avoid an expensive reaction

Missing out on Morgan Rogers should not force Arsenal into making a rushed or inflated signing. The Gunners continue to monitor other attacking options, including Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi, while Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola remains a long-term admirer of the club. Barcola would offer natural width and pace on the left, although his situation in Paris remains unclear and Liverpool are also believed to be interested. Kroupi, meanwhile, is an outstanding young talent, but Arsenal should only commit to a significant fee if Arteta believes he can become a regular starter. Whatever direction the club chooses, its recruitment should remain disciplined. Missing out on one target is disappointing, but Arsenal’s long-term success has been built on careful planning rather than reacting to setbacks, and there is no reason to abandon that approach now.

Would you have liked to see Morgan Rogers at Arsenal, or do you think the club should focus on other attacking targets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…