Opinion: What positive thing has Willian contributed to Arsenal?

Arsenal gave Willian a three-year deal in the summer after Chelsea had turned down the same request from the Brazilian.

The attacker was one of the best players in England during Project Restart and it is understandable that the Gunners were keen to sign him.

Despite his form, some of us had reservations about his age and I wondered why he was looking for a long-term deal in England instead of going to China to make some good money.

It looked like we had scored a major coup when we signed him for free in the summer.

However, only a few games in and we still haven’t seen the best of him.

He has four league assists to his name after 14 league matches, that number itself isn’t so bad, however, when you consider that those numbers came in just two league matches and he hasn’t scored for the club yet, it gives you a better perspective.

Willian is in such bad form that he doesn’t just fail to contribute to our attack, he also struggles on the defensive side of the game.

He has spent much of this first season being anonymous in matches and I have no faith that his subsequent seasons with us will be any better.

Can anyone point out any positives that he has done for this club?

I can not.

An article from Ime