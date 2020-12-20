Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Opinion: What positive thing has Willian contributed to Arsenal?

Arsenal gave Willian a three-year deal in the summer after Chelsea had turned down the same request from the Brazilian.

The attacker was one of the best players in England during Project Restart and it is understandable that the Gunners were keen to sign him.

Despite his form, some of us had reservations about his age and I wondered why he was looking for a long-term deal in England instead of going to China to make some good money.

It looked like we had scored a major coup when we signed him for free in the summer.

However, only a few games in and we still haven’t seen the best of him.

He has four league assists to his name after 14 league matches, that number itself isn’t so bad, however, when you consider that those numbers came in just two league matches and he hasn’t scored for the club yet, it gives you a better perspective.

Willian is in such bad form that he doesn’t just fail to contribute to our attack, he also struggles on the defensive side of the game.

He has spent much of this first season being anonymous in matches and I have no faith that his subsequent seasons with us will be any better.

Can anyone point out any positives that he has done for this club?

I can not.

  1. Sean Williams says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Willian has done nothing of use at all. I thought he might be a bit like Santi but I was wrong. The problem is there are five other players nearly as poor as Willian. Nobody though is poorer than Arteta who does not have a clue how do deal with our Hara Kiri, self harm, present situation. He should leave before we are the laughing stock of football. Clueless.

  2. Cph says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    He chased after more balls than Pepe and Nketiah yesterday. He also didn’t lose the ball as much as them

    1. John says:
      December 20, 2020 at 6:20 pm

      That’s in part because Eddie and Pepe are not good enough, and partly due to the fact that he disappeared for long stretched of the games, especially in the first half, so no wonder he didn’t lose the ball too often or make errant passes. The truth is, he is seeing out the autumn of his career on a massive salary, when in fact, he’s not worth a bean.

      1. Cph says:
        December 20, 2020 at 6:39 pm

        Then why people blast him more than Nketiah and Pepe?

        1. Andrew Elder says:
          December 20, 2020 at 6:44 pm

          Because he’s being paid £220k a week?

          1. Mark says:
            December 20, 2020 at 7:09 pm

            Wages will cost 35 M over 3 years and he came free.. Pepe cost 72 M and gets paid 140K/week..Your answer makes no sense.

    2. Reggie says:
      December 20, 2020 at 6:35 pm

      Come on chased is a bit strong!

      1. Cph says:
        December 20, 2020 at 6:38 pm

        Run after. What you want me to say?

  3. lcw says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    The only positive is showing the inaptitude of the Arsenal ownership. They hire managers who throw good money after bad and hope for miracles.

  4. Tas says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    I was one of those supporters who was over the moon when we signed Willian this summer but now I regret us signing him, I can see it happening again like Ozils situation with Willian with huge salary he won’t want to leave toxic whether he plays or his siting home

  5. SA Gunner says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    He has made us realise how far our beloved club has dropped in standards

  6. gotanidea says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Pros:
    – Can hold the ball well
    – Excellent close control
    – Produces good crosses

    Cons:
    – Not fast
    – Slow reaction
    – Small stature

    Playing him as a CAM would likely be worth it, as what he’s shown in the second half at Goodison Park

  7. McLovin says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    He got a fat salary from us, he doesn’t need put in a shift anymore since his career is close to end.

  8. Reggie says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    He has contributed nothing, i was happy we got him but now i think he is just another waste of space.

  9. Durand says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Methinks Wenger was onto something regarding contracts for players over 30. Willian shouldn’t be keeping out Martinelli, let’s see how Arteta responds now that he’s fit.

  10. Grandad says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    While I was a fan of Willian in his prime, I was against buying him as it was clear to me that he was in decline.He has been very ineffective for us so far, but to be entirely fair I thought he had a decent second half against Everton.As he is now an Arsenal player, I hope he gains in confidence in the weeks ahead and produces the goods on the pitch.At his best he was a very fine player, rather like our highest paid employee who shall remain nameless.

    1. Mark says:
      December 20, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      We didnt buy Willian..

