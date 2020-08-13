Opinion: What should Arsenal do if we cannot get Ceballos on loan again?

Arsenal is currently hoping to get Dani Ceballos back on loan next season after his impressive stint with them this season.

The Spaniard grew to become one of the most important parts of Mikel Arteta’s team as the campaign concluded with a FA Cup win.

He will be missed greatly if the Gunners cannot agree on a deal with Madrid to bring him back, but we will still have to move on.

At the moment, our options are limited and losing a player who has been an important part of our mini-resurgence will be a huge blow to our rebuilding.

We have been linked with a number of other midfielders, Thomas Partey is our main target.

Even if we land Partey, the void left behind by Ceballos will need to be filled because they are two different players.

Here are some things that I think we can do if we cannot land Ceballos.

The first and perhaps least expensive option will be to change our system and formation to accommodate the players available to us.

Secondly, I think that we will need to sign a new creative midfielder like Philippe Coutinho to help fill the void.

The Brazilian, in my opinion, will thrive under Arteta, and he knows the Premier League very well.

An article from Ime