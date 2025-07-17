Arsenal have spent the last two months in discussions over a potential deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres, yet the striker remains a Sporting Club player.

The Swedish international is widely regarded as one of the most in-demand forwards in world football and currently plays for a club well known for developing and selling elite talent. Sporting Club have previously sold players such as Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier League, establishing a strong reputation for producing world-class individuals.

Arsenal remain optimistic that a deal will be concluded, although the length of the negotiations has surprised many observers. Given the club’s financial strength and Gyokeres’ desire to take the next step in his career, some fans are beginning to question why the agreement has yet to be finalised.

Negotiations with a Tough Seller

Sporting have demonstrated over the years that they are a firm and difficult club to negotiate with. Their commitment to securing the highest possible value for their assets is evident in past transfers, and they are applying the same approach in talks involving Gyokeres.

Arsenal have so far been unwilling to meet the Portuguese club’s valuation, even though they remain determined to secure the striker’s signature. While some might argue that the simplest solution would be to meet the asking price, the club’s current leadership appears committed to a more disciplined strategy.

Andrea Berta’s Role in Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy

Andrea Berta has emerged as a key figure in Arsenal’s pursuit of Gyokeres. Rather than rushing into an inflated transfer, Berta is showing that he is capable of navigating complex negotiations with a long-term view. His approach suggests a desire to ensure the club secures value for money rather than simply spending for the sake of speed.

Another director might have concluded the deal quickly by simply meeting Sporting’s terms. However, Berta is demonstrating that he is willing to take a patient and calculated route. His focus remains on securing the right player at the right price without allowing the club to be pressured into overpaying.

Arsenal supporters will hope the method pays off soon, with the need for attacking reinforcements becoming increasingly pressing as the new season approaches.

