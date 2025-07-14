Opinion: When Protest Becomes Pointless.. The Vandalism Outside the Emirates

So, at the same time it is being speculated that Noni Madueke is about to become a Gunner, one person (or more) has reacted by spray painting murals outside the Emirates.

It could be a direct protest against the signing. It could be anger over other decisions made by the club.

Personally, I think of all the things our owners have or have not done since gaining power at Arsenal, buying a 23-year-old would not be high on the list of my grievances.

Yet nothing would ever drive me to break the law.

If you want to sign an online petition, while I morally disagree with that action and think it lacks class, at least it is legal.

Pointless, based on the fact that no one in power is taking seriously a few thousand signatures, but nonetheless legal.

What Drives This Kind of Behaviour?

What, though, makes someone so angry with what is happening to their football team that they resort to physically going to the stadium to commit vandalism?

I would love to assume this is the act of a child or teenagers.

Yet we have seen grown adults greet the PSG coach by making racial gestures, a man was charged for attempting to confront Roy Keane, and members of our squad past and present have stressed the level of online abuse they and their families have been subjected to.

It is all part of an increasing issue that exists in the UK, people believing, within the confines of their football bubble, that they can behave however they wish.

Sport is supposed to be fun, comforting, an escape. I cannot fathom how something so trivial could lead someone to commit a crime.

Yet I am educated.

Let us pretend for a moment this is how society functions. What is the best this moron thinks he or she will achieve?

Mikel Arteta and the Kroenke family are never taking a stroll through that tunnel to read what has been written.

Our manager will travel past it on matchday, but that is when security, police and thousands of people will block him from ever seeing the abuse.

Stan Kroenke did not become a billionaire without having thick skin.

He will only care that every home fixture is sold out, there is a waiting list for season tickets that lasts decades, and that broadcasters continue to pay over the odds to televise his brand worldwide.

That equation, against a criminal, will simply lead him to think you are a moron. And he would not be wrong.

Equally, the petition is more a reflection on those participating.

So, the only person this imbecile is hurting is some artist who has had their proud body of work ruined. Ironically, most likely a fellow Gooner, someone harmed more by your actions than Arteta or the Kroenke family.

The Majority of Gooners Don’t Condone This

An imbecile so foolish they fail to see the irony that they will be the first to celebrate a Madueke goal or chant Arteta’s name if he lifts a trophy.

As usual, my hope is that the police find the culprit and hand out the harshest punishment possible.

A strict enough sentence does not exist, but at the very least let us name and shame them so their employers, friends and family can see what kind of person they are associated with.

Legend has it that the iconic Herbert Chapman once paid out of his own money for the Highbury halls to be painted marble red.

He wanted anyone who visited to know this was a club that acted with class and did things the right way.

In 2025, if you walk to the Emirates, you see graffiti of our boss called words I will not repeat.

Mr Wenger warned in his final years that a section of our fanbase were in danger of jeopardising the principles he helped promote.

I think he has been proven right.

Which is why the likes of myself must point it out, and stress that the majority of Gooners do not condone this.

Your thoughts appreciated in the comments.

Dan Smith

