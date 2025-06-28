Opinion: When will Arsenal stop shopping at Chelsea?

As Arsenal allowed Jorginho to leave the club, some fans were relieved. The midfielder arrived from Chelsea as another unwanted player offloaded by their London rivals, and despite some decent performances, supporters were never fully convinced he was the right fit.
Fans had hoped this summer would be different. After watching the likes of Raheem Sterling and Willian arrive from Stamford Bridge in recent seasons and fail to meet expectations, they were eager for Arsenal to steer clear of Chelsea players altogether. A fresh transfer strategy seemed to be on the horizon, one that would avoid recycling players discarded by underperforming rivals.
Arsenal’s move for Kepa continues frustrating transfer pattern
However, that optimism has quickly been undermined by news that Kepa Arrizabalaga is on his way to the Emirates. The Spanish goalkeeper has been considered surplus to requirements at Chelsea, and yet, Arsenal have chosen to bring him in to compete with David Raya. The club had initially targeted Joan Garcia, but after missing out on him, they turned to Kepa as their fallback option.
This decision is understandably frustrating. Arsenal have spent the last few seasons outperforming Chelsea in the league and building a strong identity under Mikel Arteta. Turning to a club that is still in transition and finishing lower in the table raises serious questions about recruitment strategy.
Fans call for a shift in direction away from Chelsea rejects
Supporters want the club to be more ambitious. With a solid financial base and Champions League football secured, Arsenal should be shopping from a higher shelf, targeting players in their prime who are wanted by other top clubs, not simply filling gaps with Chelsea’s bench.
It is time for Arsenal to distance itself from Chelsea’s mistakes. A smarter, bolder recruitment approach that reflects their current status, not one that feels like picking through another club’s leftovers.
At the beginning of the Boehly era the 8 year contracts and a supermarket sweep of young talent took place. Too many players were bought so there are some to offload. I’m not saying that buying them is necessarily a good or bad idea but just because they signed for Chelsea doesn’t automatically make them rejects that Arsenal should avoid
True.
Chelsea tends to sell well so it’s unlikely there will be too many bargains when they inevitably move on some of their army of players. As always though, it’s which one(s) you go for.
Long have I desired that we steer clear of Chelsea rejects. But I keep hearing several excuses such as:
– the player is cheap
– Chelsea was in disarray so the player couldn’t fulfil his potential there
– every transfer shouldn’t be linked to a previous one as they’re all unique
I’ve said it more than a thousand times that Chelsea will not sell us a good player.
Kepa was cheap, yes. But it’s telling that a goalkeeper in the middle of his prime chose to come and be a backup when the world cup is approaching.
At the end of the season, while our rivals are lifting trophies and having open bus parades, we will come back and make excuses for incompetence by saying we lost the league cos we didn’t have quality backups. Rinse and repeat. This club never ever learns.
Bang on the money mate 👍
Pants down on Kai comes to
Mind ,65 million for a Xhaka replacement,could t hack it so gets put upfront and the Arteta fans now saying he’s a good option to have up top , No a good option would have gone in for Isak for the same money and on less wages .
How on earth he’s our top wage earner per week the mind boggles ,no one else came in for him but out manager thought that was the best we could do .
Ridiculous
Kai is miles ahead of Xhaka, who was great for only one season… So yes Kai was an excellent replacement for Xhaka ,an then some.
Last I checked, Rice played the B2B role last season because Kai was highly incompetent there. Though he has done quite well as a CF, you wonder why we are currently going after another expensive and established striker.
And whisper it quietly, Kai will be on the bench next season when said striker comes. Rice will retain his B2B role while Zubimendi plays DM. Odegaard is starting as well which means only a bench role will be available for Kai. So much for being an adequate Xhaka replacement
If Havertz sit on the bench next season there will be eggs crisis.
The current stock has been depleted after Slot first season wonders because a lot of them have ended in Arteta apologists faces.
Surely you’re joking .
If not ……….
I’ve heard more than once down the years people say that the while the teams like Liverpool and Manchester City and Chelsea shop at Harrods, we shop at Lidl’s.
And when you see us constantly linked with these big names, you just know that we aren’t going to go for a majority of them. Now while I want to see the team be sensible regards most transfer fee’s, I’m afraid if they want to compete with the big boys, there going to have to act like big boys themselves and compete better in the transfer market.
While we watch others make there moves, are we really serious about winning the League. Or is it true as certain poster’s on here say that a top four finish will do. I’m beginning to wonder myself.
Lazy and thoughtless commentary.. that also goes for the article.
Every signing and every team mentioned have unique circumstances that allow them to do as they do…. wouldn’t want any of those three over Arsenal
Get a grip! We happen to be not as rich and frivolous as Manchester City and Chelsea. You would have us do a Leeds with massive risky spending. Liverpool bought NOBODY last year so they had plenty of money this window considering they also won the league and received a wealthy cash prize. Had we purchased nobody in a summer transfer window would you have approved? You really want to spend like Liverpool? Our failed gamble on Pepe set us back a few years. If we had successfully bought Mudryk then we would have been financially crippled. We have to get the transfer fee down to sustainable levels. What is being asked for Gyokeres and Sesko is extortionist. They are unproven at the highest level. I’m glad the team is well run. Management have professional standards and reputations to worry about. Armchair pundits sit on a basement sofa and spend imaginary millions of pounds/dollars they don’t have.
👍 many times over
Do a Leeds ?
We spent net approx 15 million in the last 3 windows
Got more money then you make out
The top 2 players of the league the last 10 years were “Chelsea rejects”. I guess you lot are glad we never bought them too. Salah and de Bruyne would have been terrible buys. Lukaku was a good ‘Chelsea reject” purchase by Everton.