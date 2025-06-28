Opinion: When will Arsenal stop shopping at Chelsea?

As Arsenal allowed Jorginho to leave the club, some fans were relieved. The midfielder arrived from Chelsea as another unwanted player offloaded by their London rivals, and despite some decent performances, supporters were never fully convinced he was the right fit.

Fans had hoped this summer would be different. After watching the likes of Raheem Sterling and Willian arrive from Stamford Bridge in recent seasons and fail to meet expectations, they were eager for Arsenal to steer clear of Chelsea players altogether. A fresh transfer strategy seemed to be on the horizon, one that would avoid recycling players discarded by underperforming rivals.

Arsenal’s move for Kepa continues frustrating transfer pattern

However, that optimism has quickly been undermined by news that Kepa Arrizabalaga is on his way to the Emirates. The Spanish goalkeeper has been considered surplus to requirements at Chelsea, and yet, Arsenal have chosen to bring him in to compete with David Raya. The club had initially targeted Joan Garcia, but after missing out on him, they turned to Kepa as their fallback option.

This decision is understandably frustrating. Arsenal have spent the last few seasons outperforming Chelsea in the league and building a strong identity under Mikel Arteta. Turning to a club that is still in transition and finishing lower in the table raises serious questions about recruitment strategy.

Fans call for a shift in direction away from Chelsea rejects

The problem isn’t just Kepa. Arsenal have also been linked with two more Chelsea players, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson. While both are younger talents with potential, the trend of relying on cast-offs or surplus players from a rival struggling to find form is disheartening.

Supporters want the club to be more ambitious. With a solid financial base and Champions League football secured, Arsenal should be shopping from a higher shelf, targeting players in their prime who are wanted by other top clubs, not simply filling gaps with Chelsea’s bench.

It is time for Arsenal to distance itself from Chelsea’s mistakes. A smarter, bolder recruitment approach that reflects their current status, not one that feels like picking through another club’s leftovers.