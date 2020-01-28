Opinion – When will Arsenal stop this “option to buy” nonsense?

We once joked that only when Arsenal finished outside the top 4 would our owners put their hands into their pockets.
Luckily for them, falling out of the Champions League has coincided with a TV contract worth billions. That’s why, even with us 10th, the criteria for our recruitment team this January remains finding value. And worse our fan base seems acceptance of this lack of ambition.
We clearly need to make our squad stronger yet only seem to be interested in loans (unless we find someone like Mari for a cut price). This is why a top name would not have been interested in replacing Emery.
Imagine Raul Sanllehi with a straight face trying to suggest we can close a 10-point gap in Chelsea with loan signings. Normally, with respect, there would be a reason why a club is willing to lend you a player. Name the last player we borrowed in January who made an impact?
Even worse, selling parties are even being flexible, willing to do business as long as there’s a guarantee to buy. This is the equivalent of calling our bluff. We act like we are interested, yet won’t commit to anything, yet still have the nerve to demand an option to buy and first refusal.
Many will pat our board on the back 12 months ago for not giving in to Barcelona’s demands over Suarez. If the Catalans got their way, we would have been forced to hand over 25 million for a talent who was mostly injured. Yet what chance did the winger ever really have of earning the move? He had 5 months to adapt to a new culture, learn a new language, all the while knowing deep down Emery didn’t rate him enough to commit to a permanent transfer. Did we ever have any intention of keeping him long term or was it about bringing in a body without paying anything?
Then we get to the Europa League Final and bemoan a lack of attacking options on our bench. The same is happening now with Ceballos. He has a big reputation in Spain but has clearly realised there is no desire to make him a full-time gunner. He was convenient because Real Madrid needed him off the wage bill, but once we insisted on an option not a guarantee to buy, we were telling him deep down what we really thought of him.
We now could be doing the same with Lemar, someone we were willing to pay 90 million for three years ago. Now Atletico Madrid are willing to make it happen and the only thing stopping us is wanting an option to buy. Again, you either rate the player or not. Would he make us better? Have any of our attacking midfielders done any better? Again, how much do you rate a player if you not willing to agree what is a fair deal?
If you wanted a car but didn’t have the money wouldn’t you be delighted if the seller let you have it now, pay later. If that’s an issue, maybe deep down you don’t want it as much as you think?
If we miss out on targets due to not agreeing on option to buy or guaranteed to buy, then I don’t know how anyone can still defend Silent Stan..
Dan Smith
Thanks Dan for pointing Out the hypocrisy of out silent owner and pathetic board. how can we not get the cheap Mari deal over the line. How long are we gonna be penny pinching?
Arsenal changed the terms from Outright purchase to loan with option to buy after an issue with his medical – Sky Sports 27/1/20.
A shrewd decesion from the bosses IMO. No more Diaby, no more Wilshere nonsense. Even Kieran Tierney should have come on loan. He had a nasty fitness record and some people even pointed this out before he joined. Oh well, I hope he will stay fit next season.
Hmmm I wonder what it was?!!
Oh boy, leave the business part of running the club to the professionals! Who said permanent transfers are the best? We signed Pepè on a permanent deal, who wishes we did a loan for him instead? Am sure you will find quite a few! In fact, I wish we had signed quite a few current Arsenal players on loan!
Courtois went to Atletico on loan, didn’t it turn out great for them? Lukaku to Everton? Nathan Ake to Bournemouth? A. Gomes to Everton? Let’s stop this unnecessary overly critical view of the board dealings, nobody could have known D.Suarez would flop.
There are two things when it comes to loan which are important. 1) the club do not have finencial muscle to buy the player so next best option loan the player 2) The club who are loaning the player do not have the player in their current plans so for playing time (value does not drop) or development or to take some weight off the salary list…what ever the case is, it’s mostly in favour of the club who want to loan the player out instead of the club who are taking the player on loan. Why I think we should not go with loan option is because of these reasons you spend time n money on developing player for other club, if the loan really works out the parent club can hike the price and last if they are not good enough for their club then why are they good enough for us. Have you ever seen clubs send good players on loan unless they are really young n can’t get playing time even then the ones who are really good are kept with first team n not sent on loan.
You guys will call out the board and say all sorts of stuffs when the spend money to buy players that ends up becoming flops, you guys would react as if the board could’ve predicted the future.
Still when the board would rather take a few on loan first to assess em before buying, you guys will still come online to type and say say crap about them. You guys can never be satisfied can you?
Arsenal had an agreement to take on loan with option to buy, the player even said on camera that he was happy to be signing for Arsenal, if things weren’t almost completed, the player would’ve never said that… then Flamengo suddenly backtracked and wants the deal to be permanent instead and you guys really expected Arsenal to just roll over?
If Arsenal ends up paying the 9million now and he flops, lots of hypocrites will still come on here and question why the board had to pay for an unknown player who plays in the Brazilian league.
Arteta has officially stated, the transfer plans for the club ain’t changing, they’re bringing in one or two players. You guys should drop the whole double standard búllshit please
Just so you are aware Eddie, this post is a guest post from a site user. So when you say you guys I am assuming you are referring to Arsenal fans generally.