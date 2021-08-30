Opinion: Don’t expect Arsenal’s young signings to bring instant success

It is interesting to see that some Arsenal fans who were excited about some of the summer signings have now turned on the club’s manager and want him to leave.
I was never convinced that we would have a great season because of our transfer business, at least not from the start.
In football, talented players deliver fine performances, but it takes more than that to get results.
After finishing last season outside the top four, we must have known our problems and should have moved for established names who can solve them.
Instead, we signed Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga from the Portuguese and Belgian leagues.
Yet some fans expected that we would have a solid start to this campaign when our rivals were signing players like Romelu Lukaku, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.
Another exciting and intriguing signing we have just made is the return of Martin Odegaard.
I will never understand Mikel Arteta’s obsession with the Norwegian who wasn’t exactly consistent enough when he played for us on loan in the second half of last season.
I think he is a top talent, just like the other players I mentioned above, but they are still kids and at best still inexperienced.
Their talent can only take them so far and we have to be prepared for more underwhelming outings this season, not because Arteta is not getting his tactics spot on, but because his team is filled with young players who need time to deliver the results we crave for.
An article from Ime
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
“Their talent can only take them so far and we have to be prepared for more underwhelming outings this season, not because Arteta is not getting his tactics spot on, but because his team is filled with young players who need time to deliver the results we crave for.”
So it’s not Arteta’s fault? It’s now the youngsters 🤣 These MA fans will say anything. Pretty sure he switched to buying youngsters to hide behind their age.
@PJSA,
Hahhah exactly what I thought.
If our young players are yet to fulfil their true potentials, MA with 100% certainty isn’t the one to polish them.
Is your issue with reading or comprehending?? The youngsters are NOT being blamed..they need time to deliver even if Jesus Christ was the Managers..
No doubt PJ-SA…it certainly wasn’t the young players who were the weak links in our most recent of 3 defeats…my eyes don’t lie and what they see know is tire fire of epic proportions
No but we expect effort. Effort means we always have a chance. Can Arteta inspire them? Not so far.
@Ime the article writer: Odegaard is very important to Arteta’s 4-2-3-1, because of his diagonal passes to the left side
Those passes enable us to quickly switch sides, after luring the opponents on the right side. Smith-Rowe/ Maddison/ Aouar are unable to do it frequently and effectively from a tight space, because they’re right-footed
I agree about the new young players and the low expectation. Had Arsenal wanted to make a faster impact, they would’ve spent 100 M for one or two senior players with better physicalities
Look at Unai Emery. Is he not the same Manager that was at Arsenal. But because he didn’t fancy Ozil the player Mafia turned against him. We are making the same mistakes over again. Instead of looking at the senior players, yes the same players who think they now run this club. We keep putting pressure on the manager. Aubamayeng, Lacazette, Kolasinac, Maitland Niles, Bellerin must leave ASAP otherwise we will not get anywhere. We will sack the manager until they get new contracts and as soon as the new manager want to ring changes we will be back to square one. While Mikel Arteta would have moved on to success leaving us to scratch our heads. If the Manager leaves than the above mentioned players have to leave as well. So not only should the Manager bare the responsibility alone to turn it around, but the message must be clear to the players as well, shape up or ship out!!!
And don’t forget they are the same players that caused Arsene Wenger’s demise. They have been around for way too long with their mediocre performances they only perform when they need new contracts.
Aubamayeng Out!!
Very sensible article. Building things on strong new foundations takes time, effort, and a, long process of putting together the numerous parts of a mechanism until it clicks into place and begins to work properly. Sacking Arteta at this point would achieve nothing. Arteta is playing the long game and looking at the bigger picture. Fans should let him try to achieve his vision. If successful, we will all enjoy it. If not, at least he will have laid some good foundations to build upon, which has been absent at Arsenal for a long time.
Have to disagree on odeGard.
Nothing against him but what he showed in his loan spell wasn’t anything exciting (at least not for me). Went completely awol against city as did nearly all.
A solid player but one who makes too many sideways passes and for a creative midfielder I don’t find him that creative..I mean he is no Santi is he now.
RM obviously didn’t rate him either..
As for expectancy please don’t mention that word alongside the present Arsenal as I have no other expectancy other than for the mediocrity to continue. Whilst Stan, and his Edu and Arteta are in place what other outcome could there be.
We are a club building for a future that may never exist. A Dangerous game because as John Lennon once said ‘Life is what happens while you’re busy making other plans’.