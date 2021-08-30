Opinion: Don’t expect Arsenal’s young signings to bring instant success

It is interesting to see that some Arsenal fans who were excited about some of the summer signings have now turned on the club’s manager and want him to leave.

I was never convinced that we would have a great season because of our transfer business, at least not from the start.

In football, talented players deliver fine performances, but it takes more than that to get results.

After finishing last season outside the top four, we must have known our problems and should have moved for established names who can solve them.

Instead, we signed Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga from the Portuguese and Belgian leagues.

Yet some fans expected that we would have a solid start to this campaign when our rivals were signing players like Romelu Lukaku, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Another exciting and intriguing signing we have just made is the return of Martin Odegaard.

I will never understand Mikel Arteta’s obsession with the Norwegian who wasn’t exactly consistent enough when he played for us on loan in the second half of last season.

I think he is a top talent, just like the other players I mentioned above, but they are still kids and at best still inexperienced.

Their talent can only take them so far and we have to be prepared for more underwhelming outings this season, not because Arteta is not getting his tactics spot on, but because his team is filled with young players who need time to deliver the results we crave for.

An article from Ime