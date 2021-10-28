Opinion: Where are those who doubted Smith Rowe getting the Number10 shirt?

Emile Smith Rowe was bold enough to ask for the No.10 shirt when he signed his latest Arsenal deal.

The midfielder was inheriting an iconic number at several clubs and one that a top player like Mesut Ozil had vacated.

For someone who had just broken into the Arsenal first team, it was a bold decision. Understandably, several fans didn’t initially think it was a good idea.

Are you one of those fans who was against handing him the shirt number? What do you make of him now?

These are the early days of Smith Rowe’s career, but the midfielder has already shown that he is more than capable of holding his own at the club.

His current form makes him hard to drop for Mikel Arteta and the more games he plays, the better he would become.

Smith Rowe has been worth watching with the No. 10 shirt on his back and with time he could perform better than people who have worn that shirt before him like Ozil.

The Englishman has played 11 matches in this campaign and he has chipped in with 3 goals and 2 assists in all competitions.

If he keeps his form, he could start battling for the No. 10 shirt in the senior England national team soon as well.

An article from Ime