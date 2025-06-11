Opinion: Where Arsenal Stand After First Summer Transfer Window Closes

So the first transfer window of the summer is closed.

To clarify, the market opened slightly early to give those participating in the Club World Cup a chance to freshen up their squads, hence why Man City and Chelsea rushed through some of their business.

Over the next week, there will still be the usual rumours, journalists on social media with their “sources,” and plenty of negotiations with agents behind the scenes.

Yet from 19:00 on Tuesday, no deals will be officially confirmed until 16th June.

I thought this would be a good time to reflect on the links being made, what we need, what we don’t, and what might come next.

20 Players Released

On Arsenal’s official website, 20 players across all departments have been confirmed as leaving on free transfers.

We already knew that Kieran Tierney and Jorginho would not be having their contracts extended.

Three names were separately listed as players Arsenal are still in negotiations with, one of them being Thomas Partey, although the 31-year-old is entitled to speak to other clubs.

Arsenal Make Money

We already knew that, during his loan spell in Italy, Nuno Tavares did enough to trigger a clause obligating Lazio to sign him permanently for £5 million.

As part of the deal, Arsenal will receive 25 percent of any future sale, with Lazio reportedly considering flipping him immediately to make a profit, such is the left-back’s growing reputation in Serie A.

Cruzeiro have also made Marquinhos’ return to Brazil a permanent one for £2.5 million.

Striker the Priority!

In January, Mikel Arteta admitted his squad was short in attack and needed help.

Many Gooners were therefore upset when no business was done, and Arsenal were left chasing Liverpool while relying on a teenager, a midfielder as a makeshift forward, someone on loan with zero confidence, and full-backs as attacking subs.

So the Gunners are under massive pressure this summer to bring in a striker, and get it right.

Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres have both been linked to the Emirates for over a year.

Last summer, both confirmed they were happy to stay in Germany and Portugal respectively, with a gentleman’s agreement that their clubs would not stand in their way this summer if their valuations were met.

It’s believed that our manager has been a fan of Šeško for years, with various scout reports suggesting the 22-year-old has a high ceiling. The club have been willing to wait for their No. 1 target, hence why they held off in January.

It’s been rumoured that Andrea Berta prefers Gyökeres but respects that Šeško has been a long-term target, and the Director doesn’t want to undermine negotiations with Leipzig that may have started months ago.

There’s enough money for both, but it will be only one.

As this early window closes, Šeško appears to be first pick.

Real Madrid Hijack?

As with Declan Rice a few years ago, it was suggested in January that a deal for the summer had already been agreed for Martín Zubimendi.

The 26-year-old has a release clause, so Arsenal assumed months ago that the deal was sealed when the midfielder verbally said yes.

The only issue is, he kind of did the same thing with Liverpool before changing his mind at the last minute.

That’s why it’s unclear whether Real Madrid making a phone call at the 11th hour is legitimate interest or just the usual rumour mill chatter that comes when players are away with their national teams.

It was inevitable that the Spanish media would ask about his future during the international break, and what was he meant to say?

What’s in Arsenal’s favour is that we’re in a stronger financial position than Real Madrid when it comes to PSR rules.

The Spanish giants would prefer to offer players in exchange, while Real Sociedad would rather have cash. They know that we are not just willing to trigger the release clause, we’re even open to paying slightly more if it allows for a more generous repayment plan.

But if you’re a Spaniard, the dream is to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid, the only two clubs who could cause a U-turn.

If that happens, have Arsenal lined up a Plan B?

Potential Bargain?

With Neto’s loan spell now over, Arsenal need to find backup for David Raya.

They could simply sign another experienced keeper on loan, but they’ve discovered that Kepa Arrizabalaga has a £5 million release clause.

A chance to get someone who knows the Premier League, and who can step in if anything happens to our No. 1, for just £5 million? That’s a no-brainer.

After a decent season at Bournemouth, the 30-year-old likely has other options where he can be more than a backup.

Arteta can offer him the Cup games, but that’s probably the best he can expect.

That said, our manager has previously spoken about wanting proper competition in every position, believing it brings out the best in everyone.

AM / Wide Midfielder Options

While the likes of Šeško and Zubimendi have been strongly linked since January, rumours around an attacking or wide midfielder have been far more varied.

In fact, it might be a position some Gooners want to strengthen more than Arteta does, especially if Leandro Trossard signs a new deal.

Since the window opened, multiple outlets have reported that Rodrygo is high on Andrea Berta’s shortlist.

However, Spanish and English sources claim the Brazilian wants to speak with Xabi Alonso first.

Even though the 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid, it would take Alonso outright telling him he’s not part of his plans for any move to become realistic.

Even then, the asking price would be massive, and there are cheaper alternatives.

Nico Williams, for example, has a £65 million release clause. That’s cheaper in theory, but he would want to become one of our highest earners.

The compromise could be Leroy Sané.

The German is a free agent, meaning Arsenal could justify matching his wage demands without paying a fee.

At 29, and with an injury history, Bayern Munich aren’t willing to match the offers he’s receiving from clubs in Turkey – with Galatasaray emerging as front-runners for his signature.

Arteta worked with him at Man City, but could he justify that salary when he already has depth out wide?

Martinelli’s Future?

The 23-year-old divides opinion in the fanbase, but he’s clearly a talent Arsenal could cash in on if they decide to spend big on a left-sided forward.

The domino effect could begin if Bayern Munich succeed in signing Rafael Leão from AC Milan. According to the Italian press, Martinelli would then become Milan’s top target.

The Summer Transfer Window reopens on 16th June. Do you have belief that Arsenal will start landing top targets then?

Dan Smith

