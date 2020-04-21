Opinion: Which Bundesliga team to follow as football nears return

Premier League football seems no nearer a return to action at present, but with the Bundesliga supposedly to be scheduled to return, which side should Arsenal fans adopt temporarily?

Being on lockdown with no live football to watch has been tough, and I for one am so excited that I might get to watch some action that I’m delving into the background of Bundesliga clubs to decide on who to follow.

Personally I’ve always been a fan of the football being played by Borussia Dortmund over the years, but with them being long-standing bottle jobs, and with Jurgen Klopp’s longstanding reign at the club, I will leave them to the Tottenham and Liverpool fans respectively.

Red Bull Leipzig are another exciting team at present, and one which contains a few players linked with our club at present in Timo Werner, Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté. While they are fun to watch, you would have to relate them to the ‘bought it’ bunch of Man-sheikh City and Chelski.

Bayern Munich sit pretty on top of the division, and should you want a competitive team to support they are an easy option. While Arsenal fans will not need reminding of who the German giants are, after coming up against them (and being demolished) in Europe in recent years, they will be tough to follow after our losses against them. One similarity we (and Chelsea and Man United) have with them is that their current manager is a former player of theirs. I do feel as though the Red Devils will be pulled more into Bayern due to their nature as glory hunters, but I could understand any Gunners who were to follow.

Werder Bremen are a team well out of the title battle, and actually sit in the relegation places. The masochists who have relished years of supporting Arsenal as we struggle to hit the former fame of yesteryear may well like this option. Bremen last won the German top tier in 2004, just as Arsenal did, and also have a manager who is coaching at his first ever side.

Will any of you take to a team temporarily if the German league is the first to return? Who would you pick if you did?

Patrick