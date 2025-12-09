Opinion: Which position is limiting Arsenal’s progress the most

Arsenal is struggling to maintain consistency this season, as they are discovering just how challenging it is to compete at the highest level across all competitions. Despite possessing one of the strongest squads in Europe, it appears increasingly difficult for the team to justify missing out on the league title this season.
However, it is their performance in the Premier League that has fluctuated most markedly. There is still time for the squad to address this issue, and they will be looking to regain momentum as quickly as possible. While the challenge will not be easy, the men at the Emirates have the players and managerial expertise to achieve it.
Strengths Within the Squad
Several areas of the team have remained solid, and the collective effort of the players has been commendable. Key performers continue to shine, contributing to victories and maintaining competitiveness in multiple competitions. The consistency of these stars has helped the team secure important results and remain in contention in the league.
Yet, despite these strengths, one area has consistently underperformed and hindered Arsenal’s progress this season.
Struggles in Attack
The attacking unit, which was expected to be a significant source of goals, has not delivered as anticipated. The club signed Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres to strengthen this department, yet none have emerged as a standout performer. Without a reliable attacking threat, Arsenal risks finishing the season with fewer goals than in previous campaigns, even when these reinforcements were not part of the squad.
Improving this facet of the team is essential for Arsenal to convert strong performances into victories and contend for trophies. The attack must become more decisive if the team is to translate their potential into tangible success. Addressing this weakness will be critical in ensuring that Arsenal can remain competitive domestically and in European competitions, and it represents the area that most requires immediate improvement.
To me it seems it is more tactics and style of play than individuals. For example, look how many strikers we have tried, and still that position is a cause of concern.
Auba and Lacca, then interchanging Jesus as striker, then Havertz as a false 9, Merino in emergency as false 9, now the addition of Gyokeres in the Summer.
Arteta’s tactics do not employ a traditional scoring striker; he prefers a more facilitating, versatile, and creative player who shifts play and scoring opportunities out to the wings.
How successful this philosophy is depends on how one defines “success.” Our club’s improvement is undeniable; whether this improvement culminates in titles and trophies is yet to be determined.
Striker is the position that continues to limit our success in my opinion, and it is due more to tactics and style of play than to the quality of players in the striker position.
Thank you for this!!!!
Its has nothing to do with the squad or team. The tactics are a massive factor. Our squad has NEVER been so strong.
I’d probably say CF. My opinion will probably be unpopular here but I see Havertz as our best option. This was my opinion even when Gyokeres was signed and I stick by it. I see Gyok and Merino as very capable back ups. Think the team will function better with Havertz.
In early 2024,after the famous Dubai trip, our team went on an incredible run,winning 16, drawing once and losing once. Havertz was a huge part of that. We scored 3+ goals in 10 of these games by the way. I think that season produced the record number of goals scored by an Arsenal team in the Prem.
Having said that, I can’t blame any individual attacker. We really haven’t had a stable attack. Players have been coming in and out due to injuries- Havertz, Saka,Madueke, Odegaard, and Gyokeres have all been out at various times. It has been difficult to build chemistry because of that. It’s actually impressive that we are only second to City in terms of goals scored.
The attack is bound to improve the more these guys play together. Our defence has carried us in the first half of the season. The attack will do the same in the second half.
Manager !
I thought we would have a Hitman in Gyokeres that will give us a 20+ goals season in the Premier League but that has not been the case, unfortunately.
Hopefully he actually picks up and start scoring lots of goals.
And injuries leave us. The injuries are just like some sort of curse.
Let’s see how the second half of the season unfolds.