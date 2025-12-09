Opinion: Which position is limiting Arsenal’s progress the most

Arsenal is struggling to maintain consistency this season, as they are discovering just how challenging it is to compete at the highest level across all competitions. Despite possessing one of the strongest squads in Europe, it appears increasingly difficult for the team to justify missing out on the league title this season.

However, it is their performance in the Premier League that has fluctuated most markedly. There is still time for the squad to address this issue, and they will be looking to regain momentum as quickly as possible. While the challenge will not be easy, the men at the Emirates have the players and managerial expertise to achieve it.

Strengths Within the Squad

Several areas of the team have remained solid, and the collective effort of the players has been commendable. Key performers continue to shine, contributing to victories and maintaining competitiveness in multiple competitions. The consistency of these stars has helped the team secure important results and remain in contention in the league.

Yet, despite these strengths, one area has consistently underperformed and hindered Arsenal’s progress this season.

Struggles in Attack

The attacking unit, which was expected to be a significant source of goals, has not delivered as anticipated. The club signed Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres to strengthen this department, yet none have emerged as a standout performer. Without a reliable attacking threat, Arsenal risks finishing the season with fewer goals than in previous campaigns, even when these reinforcements were not part of the squad.

Improving this facet of the team is essential for Arsenal to convert strong performances into victories and contend for trophies. The attack must become more decisive if the team is to translate their potential into tangible success. Addressing this weakness will be critical in ensuring that Arsenal can remain competitive domestically and in European competitions, and it represents the area that most requires immediate improvement.

