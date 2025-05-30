Opinion: Which top Arsenal player will you sacrifice to raise funds for new signings?

Arsenal are targeting several players this summer as they aim to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season. However, the reality is that they cannot realistically afford to sign every player they have been linked with. In truth, even securing half of the reported targets would require an extraordinary effort, both financially and logistically.
Among the names mentioned, Martin Zubimendi is believed to be high on the list. Should Arsenal activate his release clause, they would need to commit around 60 million euros. Adding a player such as Benjamin Sesko to the squad would demand a further outlay of at least 80 million euros. This would take the total to 140 million euros for just two players, with several other positions in need of reinforcements.
Financial Pressure May Lead to Key Sale
Given the scale of investment required, Arsenal may be forced to consider selling one of their key players in order to raise the necessary funds. Fringe players are unlikely to command high transfer fees, meaning that the club would need to look at parting ways with a regular starter to generate substantial income.
Gabriel Magalhaes has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where clubs have shown a willingness to pay significant sums for top-tier talent. The Brazilian defender could fetch a strong transfer fee, but his departure would come with its own risks. His partnership with William Saliba has been a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defensive success, and the team’s balance could be affected if he were to leave.
Assessing the Potential Sacrifices
In a scenario where Arsenal must sell to buy, tough decisions may lie ahead. The question then becomes which player, if any, should be sacrificed to unlock a larger transfer budget. Options such as Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli represent different levels of value, potential and current importance to the squad.
While young talents offer long-term promise, established players like Gabriel and Martinelli provide immediate impact. Deciding whom to sell would involve weighing financial return against sporting risk. For Arsenal, finding the right balance between raising funds and maintaining competitiveness will be crucial to achieving their goals next season.
Tavares, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga , Zinchenko and Kiwior coukd be released and might gain us £80 million . If we need to sell an established star it should be Trossard or Martinelli . Gabriel Jesus and Tomayisu coukd ne moved on when fit
I would keep Kiwior. He has absolutely shown what a goof defender he really is he got his chance this season.
I was impressed.
You want to release Liquor for what reason exactly?
“release Liquor”? It’s bodily function, usually engaged to prevent joining ones clothing.
14 draws down to 9 draws and we are level at 84 points with Liverpool so we do NOT need a new team and should keep all of our starting players.
The captaincy could be handed to Declan Rice. We need another midfielder to replace Jorghino!
We are lucky to have Partey!
A good tough goalscorer is required and I like Jonathan David . We do not need another physical liability!
Ordegard
My word
That’s a huge call
Your right Gunsmoke,
But it’s one I agree with.
Arsenal aren’t lacking funds to bring in new signings after finishing second and going deep into semis in Champions league competition arsenal made about £180 million pounds the likes of Tavarez, Lokonga, Nelson,Hein and Marquinhoz wouldn’t raise even £25m if arsenal sell them, Martinelli wouldn’t be going anywhere he is part of arsenal team and likely you will see him continue play in our wings together with Saka,i personally thing arsenal will sign two or three players two are obvious Zubimendi and Benjamin Sesko the remaining will either be a CB/LB most likely Saliba cover or a left back because Skelly will be moved to Midfield next season.
Gabriel was many people’s player of the season – imo he was our best player.
He’s a real leader and we miss his aggressive attitude and playing style when he’s out – one of the last players I’d sell.
Martinelli could be replaced more easily and probably could pick up a good transfer fee. If we needed to sell a first team player to raise money, he’d be high on the list for me.
Tbh odegaard might be top of that list, though. I assume he’d sell for quite a large fee still and I do think he will need to be replaced for us to kick on. He’s brilliant at leading the press (which is important), and extremely talented, but I don’t see that killer instinct, still, or a willingness to take risks and I think that’s holding us back massively. Unfortunately, I think odegaard’s lack of risk taking aligns with arteta’s preferences, so I don’t see that changing…
I will quickly put the duo of Martinelli or Trossard for either of Nico Williams or Rodrygo, the latter are far more clinical and efficient in goalscoring
People saying get rid of Martinelli, Odegaard, Kiwior… what are we? A fanbase that thinks the grass is always greener? Martinelli and Odegaard are still a couple years away from hitting peak, and for large parts of this season we haven’t played in a manner that suits either, hell, we haven’t played nice football to watch.
And do we honestly think getting a back up LCB is just going to an easy deal. Kiwior has demonstrated we have a fight for LCB when Gabriel is fit. We need competition in the squad to keep players on their toes and carry on being successful when Arteta finally learns to rotate his squad.
Peripheral players absolutely, the loanees, Zinchenko, released players wages being freed up, etc. Might not be gold but we should be able to easily get 50-60m from player sales/sell on fees, add that to around £200m transfer kitty from revenue and competition progression and we can get the 4-6 players we need.
GK £20m, DEF £30m, MF £50m, LW £70m and ST £80, (all approx obviously) and chuck in a free agent.
Saka, Saliba or Magalhaes could leave if they don’t accept the salary increase offer from Arsenal
Nobody is irreplaceable and it could be worth it to try something new
I’ve just read on the BBC website that Arsenal are close to agreeing a new deal with Gabriel. He’s one who should not be sold.
