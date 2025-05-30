Opinion: Which top Arsenal player will you sacrifice to raise funds for new signings?

Arsenal are targeting several players this summer as they aim to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season. However, the reality is that they cannot realistically afford to sign every player they have been linked with. In truth, even securing half of the reported targets would require an extraordinary effort, both financially and logistically.

Among the names mentioned, Martin Zubimendi is believed to be high on the list. Should Arsenal activate his release clause, they would need to commit around 60 million euros. Adding a player such as Benjamin Sesko to the squad would demand a further outlay of at least 80 million euros. This would take the total to 140 million euros for just two players, with several other positions in need of reinforcements.

Financial Pressure May Lead to Key Sale

Given the scale of investment required, Arsenal may be forced to consider selling one of their key players in order to raise the necessary funds. Fringe players are unlikely to command high transfer fees, meaning that the club would need to look at parting ways with a regular starter to generate substantial income.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where clubs have shown a willingness to pay significant sums for top-tier talent. The Brazilian defender could fetch a strong transfer fee, but his departure would come with its own risks. His partnership with William Saliba has been a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defensive success, and the team’s balance could be affected if he were to leave.

Assessing the Potential Sacrifices

In a scenario where Arsenal must sell to buy, tough decisions may lie ahead. The question then becomes which player, if any, should be sacrificed to unlock a larger transfer budget. Options such as Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli represent different levels of value, potential and current importance to the squad.

While young talents offer long-term promise, established players like Gabriel and Martinelli provide immediate impact. Deciding whom to sell would involve weighing financial return against sporting risk. For Arsenal, finding the right balance between raising funds and maintaining competitiveness will be crucial to achieving their goals next season.

