Opinion: Which trophy should Arsenal focus on winning next term?

The recently concluded season was widely expected to mark a turning point for Arsenal as they pushed to end their trophy drought. With significant progress under Mikel Arteta in recent years, expectations had been raised that the team was finally poised to lift silverware. Despite consistently strong performances, however, the Gunners once again ended the campaign without a title.

Arsenal’s form over the last few seasons has been widely praised, yet their efforts have not been rewarded with tangible success. At various points this season, particularly in the latter stages, there was genuine belief that they might win the UEFA Champions League. Their journey ended in disappointment, however, following a defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.

Prioritisation Could Be Key to Future Success

In the bid to conquer Europe, it appeared Arsenal may have compromised their chances in the Premier League. The pursuit of Champions League glory required sacrifices, and in doing so, they may have allowed their domestic ambitions to falter. This approach, while bold, ultimately left them empty-handed on both fronts.

Trophies are now a matter of urgency for the club. Beyond the validation they bring to Arteta’s project, success would also serve as a reward for the commitment shown by the players and fans alike. No competition should be viewed as insignificant. Even a triumph in the Carabao Cup would carry weight, providing much-needed momentum and morale.

Strategic Planning Essential for Trophy Push

As Arsenal prepare to compete for four trophies once again next season, it may be time to adopt a more strategic approach. Rather than spreading resources evenly across all fronts, the club could benefit from focusing intensely on one or two key competitions. For example, prioritising the Premier League could involve rotating players during early-round fixtures in other tournaments.

Alternatively, if the FA Cup or Carabao Cup is selected as the primary target, deploying the strongest line-up from the earliest stages might improve their chances of going all the way. Competing on multiple fronts is part of being a top club, but managing those challenges effectively could finally bring Arsenal the silverware they have long awaited.

