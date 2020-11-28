Opinion: Who is to blame if Aubameyang ends this season with 10 goals or less?

Arsenal’s biggest player before the start of this season was the club captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Before he was made the club’s captain, the Gabonese striker was so prolific that it made the decision very easy to appoint him as the team leader.

He also made a strong case for himself with regards to earning a new long-term deal at the club even though he isn’t such a young player any more.

He scored 22 league goals in each of the last two seasons and he almost single-handedly won the FA Cup and Community Shield for us.

Very few players have this much impact on their team but not many players also suffer the kind of sharp decline that Aubameyang has suffered this season.

Aubameyang has just two league goals in 9 games, and only one has come from open play.

At this rate, he would score 8 league goals after 38 league games this season and how terrible would that be.

The narrative that his goals dried up after signing a new deal is one that Arsenal fans hate to think or talk about, yet the truth is that it is happening.

The fans have also called for him to be played centrally, Mikel Arteta listened and played him in that position against Leeds, yet he didn’t score a goal.

I wonder if the manager gets blamed for that performance too.

If this season ends and he cannot score up to ten league goals, who would you blame? Aubameyang or the manager?