Opinion: Why £50M Arsenal target could take us to the next level

Arsenal are claimed to be eyeing a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno this summer, as we prepare for possible departures of both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it isn’t his goalscoring stats that make him stand out.

The Spain international is said to have a £110 Million release clause in his current deal, although it is claimed that they would likely listen to offers in the region of £45-50 Million in the coming window.

Reports today seem to claim that Arsenal may be preparing themselves for the potential departure of both Aubameyang and Lacazette, and the Mestalla striker is mentioned as one who could replace the pair.

Rodrigo has only two goals to his name in La Liga this season, as well as seven assists from his 21 appearances, which will strike alarm bells for some, but it his unselfishness which sets him apart.

The striker isn’t your typical goal poacher, nor is he the type of goalscorer who is unhappy to not get the final touch on the ball, which may sound like a bad thing, but it could be exactly what we need, and much like what we witness at Anfield in Roberto Firmino.

Losing Aubameyang would be a huge loss, and his goals will no doubt need replacing, but under Mikel Arteta a number of players have been chipping in, and Rodrigo may well bring the best out of all those around him.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli have all enjoyed roles this term coming off the wings and scoring goals, and the above signing could only help to accommodate that.

There is a reason why Manchester United and Barcelona have been linked with strong interest.

If our club manage to persuade Aubameyang to stay at the club beyond the summer, and replace Lacazette with Rodrigo Moreno, I would be very positive about our chances of challenging on all fronts next season.

Could the Valencia striker actually boost the Gabon international’s already impressive tally? Would his transfer show real intent to possibly persuade Aubz to extend his stay?

