Opinion: Why Arsenal Fans Should Stop Believing Arteta Can Deliver the Title

Well lovely Arsenal people, performances matter. Intent and desire matter. People think I have an agenda against Arteta, but the truth is I just see things as they are. I refuse to put on the positive glasses and ignore glaring issues which have repeated throughout his entire tenure.
Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Martinelli’s stoppage-time strike rescues a point
We were negative again. It is why we lost at Anfield and why we should have lost again on Sunday. Actually Pep’s negativity also cost him. He took off all his threats trying to defend and was punished. I have watched football for 20 years, and very rarely does negativity win titles.
We were at home, had two extra days of rest and started the game with seven defensive players. Mikel Merino was anonymous again. We created next to nothing with him in Bilbao, yet we did the same thing today. The inclusion of Trossard was baffling. He is a great cameo player, not a great starter.
Gyökeres did next to nothing, but he was isolated once more. His game play requires pace, balls in behind, yet we leave our quickest players on the bench. We will not win the league title. We cannot attack if our life depended on it, and sadly goals are what win titles.
Mentality issues still haunting Arsenal
The behaviour of the squad was the most telling reason why we will not win anything. We scored with five minutes left to play and restarted the game two minutes later. Instead of knee slides, Martinelli should have picked the ball up and put it in the middle with everyone ready for the restart. That is amateur football knowledge, not something requiring a £15 million-a-year manager to figure out.
People write off every Arteta failure with the argument “give him this season.” No, enough is enough. This negative behaviour remains after spending nearly a billion. I remember Villarreal in the Europa League. We needed a goal and registered one shot on target all game.
Against Bayern Munich we needed a goal and still could not pick up the ball. Today the line-up was criminal, but worse was rushing back Saka, who had only one training session, and taking off Madueke, our best player. Saliba was rushed back against the worst Man City team under Pep.
Negative line-ups will never deliver titles
I watched a Barcelona team full of youngsters go to Newcastle and every player looked forward. No sideways passes, no endless exchanges between goalkeeper and centre-backs. If we could switch Arteta for Hansi Flick, we would dominate the league for years.
We are allergic to attacking football. We have won one game where Rice and Merino have started together. This is worse than playing Partey at right-back. Martinelli came on at minute 80, Nwaneri at 85. What exactly are they going to do? Pep was so negative with his subs, and it took a Donnarumma mistake for Arsenal to salvage a draw.
Arteta out! It is the only way we will ever win anything.
Mitov (Reader Opinion)
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Click bait! And I fell for it… Sigh! Even left a comment…Sigh!!
This is nothing but glaring truth.I think Arteta’s kindergarten mistake is visible to all and sundry.His poor mentality keep costing the team.How will you win titles or even games by fielding average players and you got th3 best squad in the league?Zubimendi,Rice and Merino midfield has refused to click and they lack creative edge and very poor.The least we could do is to atleast support Zubimendi with Rice and Eze/Odegaard and also use Nwaneri on the right wing because the boy proved his position last season and he is threat to goal than the madueke who runs helplessly throughout with zero returns.
So I guess that was the “truth” side of the coin. 🤣🤣 Amusing rant.
btw, thanks to the author.
Amusing will be the one who after following Arteta’s Arsenal career for 6 years truly believe he is capable of winning something significant.
Armchair managers and critics are having a field day on the gaffer.
They are sign the gaffer stubbornness could be tempering..
The gaffer throw caution to the wind in the second half a total different approach than what he had started out.
I can’t see Arsenal approaching another game as they did on Sunday, the Spaniard may have turn a curve
Armchair managers also have seen the team already 5 points behind after just 4 games.
Unlike hopefuls they have mental capacity to understand we have already seen this scenario many times.
Armchair managers who called it in 2020 and 5 years later are still proven correct.
It’s 5 games HH, not 4. Please keep up 🙄
Armchair managers who have also seen the team already 5 points behind after just 5 games.
Does it sound any better HD?
Well done for getting something right at long last HH.
Its hard to take issue with the commentary. My son and I both disagreed with the lineup before the game. Trossard should not have started and he has shown repeatedly in the past that he a good impact player. At half time , I was seeing Madueke on the left , Saka coming on the right wing and either Eze or Nwaneri replacing Merino. As it turns out , Madueke picked up a knock . Equally , our much vaunted central defensive partnership was found wanting for their goal. Should Saliba have started ? We had a good covering player in Mosquera .
Its about getting the balance right between defence and offence and Arteta did not get that right to beat a very beatable City side….
I’ve been one of Arteta’s biggest critics on this forum, and have been slated for it at times.
I honestly hoped that Arteta would prove me wrong, and I hope he still does. But with the way he has the team set up, and his slow side to side football. It’s just not going to amount to anything in the long run if he keeps playing this risk averse football.
What’s he afraid of. He keeps banging on about what a quality squad he now has, and yet continues to suffocate the life out of the creativity of the side. If the squad is as good as he says it is, then prove it by letting them express themselves.
If we’re to fail in the league, at least fail playing attacking football. And they’d probably win more than they lose.
But unfortunately if he doesn’t free the reins, we’re winning nothing again. And people can say that people having a go at Arteta are just negative, well that may be the case. But looking at the team currently, who should we be calling out.
You are a critic that makes noise but doesn’t know they are talking about. There is only one Arsenal manager in history with a higher win percentage than Arteta at Arsenal.
Yes, you are being unnecessarily negative.
David,
It’s fans like you that’s the problem with this club. The fuss that’s made about Arteta’s stats.
Yes he’s got the best win rate of any Arsenal manager. Up until the Liverpool game he went something like 22 games unbeaten against the other big 5. And the latest one, is he’s the only manager to go unbeaten against Guardiola 5 times. And there’s probably some more that I’ve missed.
Stats have there place, but that’s all they are. I like to see with my eyes, and looking at the side currently, they’re being held back by a manager who’s playing negative football. And you have the cheek to call me negative.
Take a look at Arteta playing style, now that’s what you call negative.
And as for all these stats by the way. I’d far prefer to have Chapmans, Grahams, or Wenger’s trophy winning record over Arteta the stat man any day of the week.
But it would seem that stats are more important to you.
I know exactly what I’m talking about. Take off those rose tinted glasses David, and actually see what Arteta is doing to the club, regards their playing style.
Eze, Nwaneri, and Dowman. Full of creativity, that this manager will suffocate playing this mind numbingly boring football.
But as long as Arteta keeps piling up those stats, lets all be happy and content. 🤦♂️🙄
What a simp 😂
Dan Kit,
I take it your talking about David. 😂🤷♂️
Kudus to all my arsenal fans in d world!!!! What i see in arsenal and man city match is dat, why Arteta start merino and trosard in d first place, why u ave a like of eze and martinelli in d bench…. The only things Arteta can collect d league either Liverpool misuse there chances with so many draw in their match… Without dat i book them for d league taken… If u people can remember liverpool game with Burnley, they gave them a late penalty, rather same penalty will have against Liverpool too and VAR didn’t check against it.. Let us b optimistic about england football, they have pick Liverpool to collect d league rather than arsenal
It might well be true that arteta can’t bring us the title (I do tend to agree, being honest) but it’s too early in the season to be talking like this. If we are going to win something major (EPL or ECL) for the first time in over 20 years, it won’t be straightforward and everyone will make mistakes along the way, very much including arteta.
He hasn’t had a squad this good before, and this really has to be his last chance, but so far we’ve only failed to win against Liverpool at anfield and city (playing mourinho tactics!) at home – games I think we could have won or at least played far better in, but it’s far too early to start calling for heads to roll.
O concur with every view expressed here. Arteta cannot be allowed to play mind games with us anymore. His insistence to play noncreative, defensive Rice and immobile Merino is an indication that he’s using Arsenal games as practice sessions for his preferred national team players. Obviously he doesn’t care that his preferred selection struggles, that Arsenal underperformance where its supposed to dominate. Its brainless to keep Masquerade, Nwaneri and Eze on the bench when Odergaard is out. Next time, Odergaard, Saka and Saliba will again be rushed back over Madueke, Eze and Madquera who haven’t set a foot wrong since they were given chances to play.
Again, whats the point bringing in abplayer 5min from FT?
Surprise, surprise. Fail to win and Konstantin reappears.
Madueke had to be substituted at halftime as he had a knee injury, which will keep him out for a while ! As for Saka, although he’s only had one training session on the grass, he’s been training in the gym.