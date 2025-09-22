Opinion: Why Arsenal Fans Should Stop Believing Arteta Can Deliver the Title

Well lovely Arsenal people, performances matter. Intent and desire matter. People think I have an agenda against Arteta, but the truth is I just see things as they are. I refuse to put on the positive glasses and ignore glaring issues which have repeated throughout his entire tenure.

Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Martinelli’s stoppage-time strike rescues a point

We were negative again. It is why we lost at Anfield and why we should have lost again on Sunday. Actually Pep’s negativity also cost him. He took off all his threats trying to defend and was punished. I have watched football for 20 years, and very rarely does negativity win titles.

We were at home, had two extra days of rest and started the game with seven defensive players. Mikel Merino was anonymous again. We created next to nothing with him in Bilbao, yet we did the same thing today. The inclusion of Trossard was baffling. He is a great cameo player, not a great starter.

Gyökeres did next to nothing, but he was isolated once more. His game play requires pace, balls in behind, yet we leave our quickest players on the bench. We will not win the league title. We cannot attack if our life depended on it, and sadly goals are what win titles.

Mentality issues still haunting Arsenal

The behaviour of the squad was the most telling reason why we will not win anything. We scored with five minutes left to play and restarted the game two minutes later. Instead of knee slides, Martinelli should have picked the ball up and put it in the middle with everyone ready for the restart. That is amateur football knowledge, not something requiring a £15 million-a-year manager to figure out.

People write off every Arteta failure with the argument “give him this season.” No, enough is enough. This negative behaviour remains after spending nearly a billion. I remember Villarreal in the Europa League. We needed a goal and registered one shot on target all game.

Against Bayern Munich we needed a goal and still could not pick up the ball. Today the line-up was criminal, but worse was rushing back Saka, who had only one training session, and taking off Madueke, our best player. Saliba was rushed back against the worst Man City team under Pep.

Negative line-ups will never deliver titles

I watched a Barcelona team full of youngsters go to Newcastle and every player looked forward. No sideways passes, no endless exchanges between goalkeeper and centre-backs. If we could switch Arteta for Hansi Flick, we would dominate the league for years.

We are allergic to attacking football. We have won one game where Rice and Merino have started together. This is worse than playing Partey at right-back. Martinelli came on at minute 80, Nwaneri at 85. What exactly are they going to do? Pep was so negative with his subs, and it took a Donnarumma mistake for Arsenal to salvage a draw.

Arteta out! It is the only way we will ever win anything.

Mitov (Reader Opinion)

