Opinion: Why Arsenal must not miss this chance to sign a Saka alternative

Arsenal witnessed first-hand the consequences of not having a capable alternative to Bukayo Saka last season, particularly during his three-month absence through injury. While Ethan Nwaneri deserves credit for stepping up impressively in that period, the team’s performance clearly suffered without their most influential winger.

Saka’s Influence Cannot Be Overstated

Saka remains arguably the most important player in the current squad. His influence on Arsenal’s attacking threat is undeniable, and supporters can look forward to another strong campaign from the England international. However, relying solely on his availability is no longer a sustainable strategy, particularly with the club challenging for major honours.

Saka’s consistency and durability have been exceptional since breaking into the first team. Over time, he has continued to develop into an elite and effective performer at both domestic and international levels. Nonetheless, injuries are an unavoidable part of the game, and no player is immune to setbacks, regardless of fitness or form.

Reinforcement Required This Summer

As preparations continue for the upcoming season, this transfer window offers the ideal opportunity to recruit a specialist who can provide genuine cover for Saka. Whether it is to step in during injury spells or to offer rotation in demanding stretches of the campaign, Arsenal must ensure they are not left exposed again.

Another season without appropriate reinforcement in this position could severely undermine Arsenal’s title ambitions before a ball is even kicked. Given the growing physical demands on top players, it is essential to manage workloads carefully and maintain squad depth across all areas of the pitch.

Arsenal cannot afford to repeat last season’s gamble. Securing reliable cover for Saka is not merely sensible squad planning; it is a necessity for any club harbouring serious aspirations of success at the highest level.

