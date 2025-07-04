Opinion: Why Arsenal must not miss this chance to sign a Saka alternative

Arsenal witnessed first-hand the consequences of not having a capable alternative to Bukayo Saka last season, particularly during his three-month absence through injury. While Ethan Nwaneri deserves credit for stepping up impressively in that period, the team’s performance clearly suffered without their most influential winger.
Saka’s Influence Cannot Be Overstated
Saka remains arguably the most important player in the current squad. His influence on Arsenal’s attacking threat is undeniable, and supporters can look forward to another strong campaign from the England international. However, relying solely on his availability is no longer a sustainable strategy, particularly with the club challenging for major honours.
Saka’s consistency and durability have been exceptional since breaking into the first team. Over time, he has continued to develop into an elite and effective performer at both domestic and international levels. Nonetheless, injuries are an unavoidable part of the game, and no player is immune to setbacks, regardless of fitness or form.
Reinforcement Required This Summer
As preparations continue for the upcoming season, this transfer window offers the ideal opportunity to recruit a specialist who can provide genuine cover for Saka. Whether it is to step in during injury spells or to offer rotation in demanding stretches of the campaign, Arsenal must ensure they are not left exposed again.
Another season without appropriate reinforcement in this position could severely undermine Arsenal’s title ambitions before a ball is even kicked. Given the growing physical demands on top players, it is essential to manage workloads carefully and maintain squad depth across all areas of the pitch.
Arsenal cannot afford to repeat last season’s gamble. Securing reliable cover for Saka is not merely sensible squad planning; it is a necessity for any club harbouring serious aspirations of success at the highest level.
💯 we do need cover for him, but my concern is Nwaneri. If Arsenal sign covers/alternatives for both Saka and Odegard, we will likely lose Nwaneri as he’s stalling on signing new contract. Reportedly wants game time assurances and he deserves the game time considering how good he was when given the opportunity
Well thats fair, he’s certainly earned game time…and he’s good, enough and we already own him
but that logic elevator doesn’t always seem to go to the top floor
If Eze doesn’t join us, Nwaneri won’t have to leave
Nwaneri’s performance was more consistent in the right-sided AM position
Getting in a good striker and a good left forward is a kind of insurance policy. We need players to take the load off of Saka, even when he’s fit. I wouldn’t be against getting in a Saka backup, but we’d have to loan out Nwaneri and choose his position for him, and the new guy would have to be currently an upgrade on the young gun, which won’t be easy or cheap. Backup to Odegaard and Saka is smart if you can get in the right quality, not having it last season ruined us
Sesko.
Trossard. Nwaneri. Madueke.
Merino. Nogaard.
Skelly. Kiwior. Mosquera. White.
Kepa.
Havertz.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Where’s Jesus? Can we afford to leave him as a £14m a year bench-warmer?
I see Jesus being sold or contract terminated once fit and if a new striker is brought in.
This is why the Madueke links make sense. But what would that mean for Ethan? Will he be used in midfield?
Also think it would be a tall order to get a quality player in their prime. A top winger, like say, Mbeumo wouldn’t want to come to Arsenal because they know game time would be limited as long as Saka is available.
You’re then left with options of going for a prospect, going for someone past their prime or someone just good enough who wouldn’t mind being on the bench predominantly.
Whichever the case, we need someone reliable who can take 10-15 minutes from Saka in games which are pretty much won or play the whole 90 against weaker teams.
Ironically Nwaneri has a better goal and assist ratio in EPL per minute last season than Madueke at only 17/18 years old…and we already own him and even with an increase will have lower wages
but of course we need to waste time chasing illogical targets where we already have cover. Same old same old