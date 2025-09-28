Opinion: Why Arsenal needs a long winning streak more than ever

In a season where near perfection may be required to lift the Premier League trophy, Arsenal must be prepared to produce a sustained run of excellence if they are to achieve their ambitions. With the margin for error narrowing, the Gunners face mounting pressure to deliver consistent performances, particularly after the significant investment made during the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is under clear scrutiny to finally end the club’s prolonged wait for silverware. The expectation from supporters and the hierarchy is that this campaign should yield tangible success, yet Arsenal’s start has been somewhat inconsistent. Admittedly, a challenging opening fixture list has contributed, but results alone have not met the high standards set by the club’s recent progress.

The Need for Consistency

Arsenal undoubtedly have the quality within their squad to perform at a higher level than they currently are. However, time is not limitless. In order to climb to the top of the table and remain there, the team will almost certainly need to embark on a long winning streak. Momentum has proven decisive in recent title races, and any sustained lapse risks leaving the Gunners adrift of their rivals.

Over the last few seasons, Liverpool and Manchester City have set the benchmark by producing periods of near flawless form. Both clubs have managed stretches of consecutive victories that ultimately secured their league triumphs. Arsenal must look to replicate this pattern, turning promise into relentless execution.

Competing with the Best

The challenge is formidable, as Manchester City continue to display their dominance while Liverpool remain capable of putting together powerful runs of form. To keep pace with these clubs, Arsenal cannot rely on sporadic strong performances. They must string together wins with the consistency of genuine champions.

For Arteta’s side, the formula is simple in theory but difficult in practice: win, win, and keep winning. Only by maintaining such levels can Arsenal realistically compete with their rivals for the Premier League crown or any other major honour. The pressure is immense, yet the opportunity is clear. This is the season where consistency, resilience, and perfection may define whether the Gunners achieve their long-awaited breakthrough.

