Opinion: Why Arsenal should focus on experienced signings this summer

Arsenal are expected to have a very busy summer once this season concludes, with several names currently on their transfer shortlist. The Gunners remain determined to ensure they have the right players in their squad every season, as this significantly enhances their chances of success. Important changes are anticipated at the Emirates for the next campaign, and Andrea Berta has already demonstrated at the club that he understands how to build a competitive team.
The Sporting Director will be eager to achieve the right balance when adding players to the squad. Arsenal have shown a preference for signing players under the age of 25, as younger talents often represent good long-term value and remain mouldable under the guidance of Mikel Arteta. This philosophy has seen them linked with emerging stars such as Kenan Yildiz.
However, there is a compelling argument that this approach needs to evolve. Arsenal must prioritise the acquisition of experienced players if they are truly serious about ending their trophy drought. The squad already contains a wealth of young talents, and what it now lacks are seasoned winners with a proven ability to deliver at the highest level, although not those nearing the twilight of their careers, such as Raheem Sterling.
Rather than pursuing players like Yildiz, Arsenal should target proven performers such as Victor Osimhen, who has accumulated multiple individual and team honours. His experience and winning mentality would make an immediate impact at the Emirates, complementing the existing youthful core and pushing the team closer to their ambitions.
Investing in experienced players in key positions across the squad would be a far more strategic move than continuing to focus solely on potential. It would bring Arsenal significantly closer to securing major honours, creating a balanced team capable of challenging consistently both domestically and in Europe. Success demands not just promise but also a blend of maturity, leadership and a winning mentality, and Arsenal must now act decisively to ensure their squad reflects that reality.
According to the reliable journalist Ornstein, Osimhen’s wage demands are quite high and that is why Premier League clubs are not keen on him.
That said, I think it is reasonable to go for experienced players in their prime and the club will be aware of this.
By the way, age is not always a determinant of experience. For instance, Saka is only 23 but is highly experienced because he started playing in his teens. Think of something like Lamine Yamal who started playing at 16. By age 20, he’ll probably be more experienced than some 25 year olds.
How much are these wage demands that he’s not worthy of? From what I read days ago, he’s asking for somewhere above £300k p/w. We can afford that comfortably and let’s be honest, he has earned the right to ask for that amount. I’ll take him anyway but it seems were more fixated on Gyokeres and Zubimendi for now.
I don’t really know. I’m just reporting what Ornstein said.
Arsenal did not enter the market in the Winter, that clearly was a strategic move.
With over some £616 mill untouched profits from the end of the last campaign, we expect game changers signings, The Florians, the Isaks
I completely agree with the focus. But the article points out wage demands that are separate. I am not sure what Osimhen’s demands are, but I know we have to consider this with the rest of our squad.
616 million profit !
Where did you get that figure from ?
That £616m is our total REVENUE for last season. Most of it has gone towards salaries and other costs the club encounters this season. Only a small fraction of it is our actual PROFIT
Can someone tell me who is replacing Partey tomorrow.
I’m worried he push Rice back and Merino
I would do Rice and Zichvenko
I also play Timber lb and White RB
Exactly. We are not always at our best when Rice is playing there. Maybe Jogi will be fit
Rice will not be taken out of his CM role although I’m thinking that might be our best option.
All these because an experienced international had a 20 seconds brain fart