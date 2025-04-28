Opinion: Why Arsenal should focus on experienced signings this summer

Arsenal are expected to have a very busy summer once this season concludes, with several names currently on their transfer shortlist. The Gunners remain determined to ensure they have the right players in their squad every season, as this significantly enhances their chances of success. Important changes are anticipated at the Emirates for the next campaign, and Andrea Berta has already demonstrated at the club that he understands how to build a competitive team.

The Sporting Director will be eager to achieve the right balance when adding players to the squad. Arsenal have shown a preference for signing players under the age of 25, as younger talents often represent good long-term value and remain mouldable under the guidance of Mikel Arteta. This philosophy has seen them linked with emerging stars such as Kenan Yildiz.

However, there is a compelling argument that this approach needs to evolve. Arsenal must prioritise the acquisition of experienced players if they are truly serious about ending their trophy drought. The squad already contains a wealth of young talents, and what it now lacks are seasoned winners with a proven ability to deliver at the highest level, although not those nearing the twilight of their careers, such as Raheem Sterling.

Rather than pursuing players like Yildiz, Arsenal should target proven performers such as Victor Osimhen, who has accumulated multiple individual and team honours. His experience and winning mentality would make an immediate impact at the Emirates, complementing the existing youthful core and pushing the team closer to their ambitions.

Investing in experienced players in key positions across the squad would be a far more strategic move than continuing to focus solely on potential. It would bring Arsenal significantly closer to securing major honours, creating a balanced team capable of challenging consistently both domestically and in Europe. Success demands not just promise but also a blend of maturity, leadership and a winning mentality, and Arsenal must now act decisively to ensure their squad reflects that reality.