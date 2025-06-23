Opinion: Why Arsenal’s delays in making signings could be a good thing

Only a few Arsenal supporters will find any comfort in the club’s delays in completing and announcing transfers during this window. The ongoing summer business has seen prolonged speculation and widespread reports of agreements, yet official confirmations remain absent.

For several weeks, it has been reported that Arsenal have reached an agreement to bring Martin Zubimendi into their midfield, but the move has yet to be formally confirmed. In addition, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is another player the club appears to have secured a deal for, yet no official announcement has been made on that front either.

Arsenal’s Cautious Strategy Draws Mixed Reactions

The Gunners’ primary focus this summer is to add a high-quality striker to strengthen the squad. Negotiations have been ongoing with several notable targets, and it is clear that the recruitment team at the Emirates is working to secure the right profiles to meet Mikel Arteta’s tactical demands.

Supporters eager for swift business have grown impatient, but Arsenal’s deliberate approach appears to be guided by strategy rather than hesitation. The club are determined not to overpay or be pressured into hasty decisions. Rushing deals may give selling clubs the leverage to inflate fees, especially if Arsenal appear overly eager to conclude transfers quickly.

Delays May Lead to Better Opportunities

While fans may be frustrated by the lack of action, there are potential advantages to Arsenal’s patience in the market. Delaying certain deals allows for greater flexibility and can create room for unexpected opportunities to arise. Players who were previously considered unavailable may suddenly become viable options as circumstances shift across clubs and leagues.

A recent example of such a scenario is Nico Williams’ decision to leave Athletic Bilbao, a development that may not have been anticipated earlier in the window. These evolving dynamics mean that Arsenal’s calculated timing might eventually result in better outcomes than rushing into early deals.

Though supporters naturally desire swift reinforcements, the club’s measured approach could ultimately ensure smarter, more cost-effective signings that benefit the squad in the long term.

