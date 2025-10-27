Opinion: Why Arsenal’s pragmatic new style might actually be sustainable

During the international break, I read comments such as “Arsenal will now dominate English football for years to come,” “we’ll win our next ten league fixtures,” and that “we are one of the best sides in the world” (apparently taking trophies out of the criteria).

Apparently, Mikel Arteta has created a juggernaut?

It made me question if I have been watching the same team this season.

If someone said in the summer that we would drop points to Liverpool and Man City, you would say that’s a standard start to the campaign. So why are some of my peers acting like they are witnessing something revolutionary at the Emirates?

It’s almost like some Gooners think that if you say something, it must be true. That’s not exclusive to sport, by the way – just look at what’s happening around the universe.

I don’t know where this notion has come from that we would go to Fulham or host Crystal Palace and destroy them with free-flowing football.

Instead, this season has been the usual sideways, slow passing, mostly in front of defensive walls. The only goals in both recent London derbies came from set pieces, as have nearly half of our goals in the Premier League since August. Instead of one prolific scorer, we have had twelve different scorers already in the league. In all competitions, we’ve only scored more than twice in three games.

None of this is a criticism.

Arteta’s Arsenal: built from the back

Mikel Arteta did his apprenticeship under Pep Guardiola. Like his mentor, his attention to detail borders on obsessive. Our manager has long made the Gunners one of the best defensive teams in Europe – not just in terms of the back four, but how the whole eleven defends as one.

We are the only side in this season’s Champions League yet to concede. Logically, if you’re not conceding, you only need to find that one moment in front of goal to win the match. Mentally, that should take pressure off our attackers, and soon it will psychologically impact opponents who know how hard it is to unlock our defence.

Can we keep relying on corners to mask a lack of creativity in open play? Pundits have long argued that our inability to kill off games leaves us vulnerable. As long as the margin of victory remains narrow, it only takes one moment of magic from an opponent to hurt you.

Which begs the question – is this sustainable?

Winning ugly still wins trophies

Looking at the history of the game, the answer is yes. Some famous sides have lifted domestic and European titles built on their defence. It’s not as stylish as attacking football, but when the rules were created, it was clear that what happens in both boxes is crucial.

If your goalkeeper keeps clean sheets, you always have a chance of winning. Defending is an art, just as much as scoring.

By the way, don’t let anyone tell you differently – success is measured by winning. Usain Bolt, Federer, Nadal, Messi, Ronaldo, etc., are considered GOATs because, whisper it quietly, of all the medals they won.

For supporters of a certain age who grew up with Mr Wenger, this has taken a lot to get used to. The Frenchman’s principles were to win playing the beautiful game. Even in his final years, you could trust his teams to create chances. We were the ones who couldn’t break down defensive machines, not the other way round.

Coached by Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez, Liverpool were the team who were organised and functional but lacked imagination. The roles have reversed, and it’s ironic that Mr Wenger’s former captain is now implementing a style opposite to his mentor’s values.

Not that the 43-year-old wouldn’t want to play that way, but part of his job is to get the best out of what he has. He clearly feels this is the best approach to compete with the likes of Man City and Liverpool.

If Arsenal are to be champions, it will be because of our defence. Out of the two, I strangely have more confidence in us finishing first by creating such a gap between now and February that our rivals can’t catch us. I would be less sure if it came down to a straight run-in.

That’s where Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot will be aware of our lack of experience. Burnt so many times, a question mark will remain until we finally get over the line. Once we do, it will become easier.

After Sunday, we are seven points above the champions with nine games played. Yet I’ve known Arsenal sides who had a seven-point lead with nine games left and still didn’t get over the line.

So, let’s take it one game at a time.

Is it sustainable though?

Yes, I think it could be. Let’s discuss in the comments.

Dan Smith

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…