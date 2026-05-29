Opinion: Why Arsenal’s Title Win Might Be Just The Beginning

I know the word “dynasty” is a dangerous one to use in football.

It sounds arrogant. It sounds premature. It sounds like the kind of thing rival fans will throw back at us the moment results stop going our way.

But I genuinely believe something significant could be happening at Arsenal.

Not just one good season. Not just one Premier League title after 22 years of waiting. This feels like a club that may be standing at the beginning of something much bigger.

And if Arsenal can beat PSG in the Champions League final this weekend, the rest of football may have to start looking at this team differently.

The Hardest Step Has Already Been Taken

For years Arsenal were labelled nearly men.

Good enough to challenge. Good enough to push Manchester City. Good enough to earn praise for the football they played.

But not quite good enough to get over the line.

That label has gone.

Bukayo Saka is now a Premier League champion. William Saliba is a Premier League champion. Gabriel Magalhaes is a Premier League champion. Declan Rice is a Premier League champion. Martin Odegaard has lifted the trophy as Arsenal captain.

That matters more than many realise.

There is a psychological shift that happens when a team finally achieves its goal. The question changes from “Can we do this?” to “How many times can we do this?”

Sport is full of examples. The greatest teams often suffer disappointment before finally breaking through. Once that first major success arrives, belief becomes something much stronger because it is backed by evidence.

That is where Arsenal are now.

This title has not suddenly made these players great. We already knew how talented they were. What it has done is prove they can handle the pressure of a title race and come out on top.

That experience could be invaluable moving forward.

Arsenal Are The Constant

What makes this moment even more interesting is what is happening elsewhere.

English football is changing.

Manchester City are preparing for life after Pep Guardiola. Liverpool continue to evolve beyond the Jurgen Klopp era. Chelsea remain a work in progress. Manchester United are still searching for consistency and stability.

At Arsenal there is continuity.

Mikel Arteta is no longer a young coach trying to convince people his methods can work. He is now a Premier League winning manager who has built this squad over several years.

The foundations are already in place.

The manager is there.

The structure is there.

The core of the squad is there.

Most importantly, the belief is now there.

This does not feel like a team reaching the end of its cycle. It feels like one that is still growing.

Saka is approaching his peak years. Saliba remains one of the best young defenders in world football. Rice is in his prime. Gabriel is in his prime. Odegaard still has some of his best football ahead of him.

That should concern the rest of the Premier League.

Arsenal have reached the top with a squad that still has room to improve.

The transfer market also looks different when you are champions of England. For years Arsenal were asking players to join a project. Now they can offer the opportunity to join the champions and help make them even stronger.

One or two elite additions could take this squad to another level.

That is why this weekend feels so significant.

For years Arsenal were trying to prove they belonged among Europe’s elite. Now they head into a Champions League final as champions of England.

That changes the conversation.

A Premier League title tells the world Arsenal are back at the top domestically. A Champions League title would announce their return on the biggest stage of all.

Of course PSG will provide an enormous challenge. Finals are often decided by the smallest details.

But Arsenal walk into Budapest with something they have not had for a very long time.

Proof.

Proof that they can handle pressure.

Proof that they can win.

Proof that they belong.

That is why I do not believe this title is the end of Arteta’s project.

I think it could be the beginning of its most exciting chapter.

Football guarantees nothing. Rivals will improve. Injuries happen. Momentum can disappear quickly.

But when I look at Arsenal today, I see a settled manager, a title winning squad, a young core, global support and the ability to attract even better players.

The ingredients are there.

The question is whether Arsenal can turn one title into something greater.

And if they lift the Champions League trophy this weekend, the rest of football may start to believe it too.

Do you think Arsenal are on the verge of building a new era of dominance, Gooners?

Reader Opinion: Dylan Murray

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