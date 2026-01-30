Opinion: Why Changing Arsenal’s Captain Now Would Be a Huge Mistake

Martin Ødegaard is a name that has stirred considerable debate this season. The Norwegian has been trusted as club captain for the past four years. He was named permanent skipper after his first full season at the club, a reflection of his standing among his peers at the time. Since then, however, the pressure on him to relinquish the armband has never been greater than it is right now. The murmurs that began a few months ago have grown louder with each passing game, and not without reason.

A captain struggling for form

Ødegaard is currently enduring one of, if not the worst spell of his Arsenal career. Once the creative heartbeat of the team, he now looks a shadow of his former self. The lack of cohesion in his game, the absence of a creative spark and the drop in conviction in his execution have all been evident for months.

If discussions around the midfielder once divided opinion, there is little doubt which side of the fence most Arsenal supporters now sit on. Nottingham Forest away was arguably his lowest point in an Arsenal shirt. He was bullied relentlessly by Elliot Anderson throughout the match, a performance that has become increasingly familiar. In simple terms, his displays have not reflected those of a true leader.

He has never been the most vocal captain from the outside looking in, but the primary reason he was handed the armband was his leadership through performance. That has largely evaporated, raising the question of what currently justifies his hold on the captaincy. Many fans now point to Declan Rice as the obvious replacement, and the reasoning behind that does not need spelling out.

Why a change now would be damaging

Stripping Ødegaard of the captaincy may feel justified, but would it be pragmatic? The answer, for me, is a clear no. Despite his struggles, Arsenal remain in an excellent position. They are top of the league by four points and have won every Champions League league phase match. That does not resemble a club in crisis.

Making such a significant decision mid-season risks unsettling even the tightest of dressing rooms. A move like that could have serious consequences, not just now but heading into the summer. It would also send the wrong message to a player already low on confidence and in need of support. Removing the armband would only compound that problem.

That said, standards must be upheld. Both Arteta and Ødegaard need to acknowledge that improvement is required. If performances do not improve, a spell on the bench should follow, allowing others the chance to step in. Eberechi Eze may not have set the world alight, but he deserves a run in the side.

Benjamin Kenneth

