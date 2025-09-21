Opinion: Why David Bentley is laughed at, not with, over Arsenal antics

The rare times David Bentley played for Arsenal he was compared to Dennis Bergkamp. His only senior goal as a Gunner was reminiscent of the Dutchman. The likes of Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Ashley Cole were David Bentley’s peers to look up to.

At Blackburn he became the first ever player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick against Manchester United. Spurs were impressed enough in the youngster to invest £17 million. Not only was he deemed good enough to represent England seven times, but he was touted by many in his nation as the next David Beckham.

Back then if someone had said the midfielder would be interviewed on the radio at the age of 41, you might have assumed he was reflecting on a career of trophies and playing at Euros and World Cups for his country. In reality, he is laughing on TalkSport about going into Mikel Arteta’s office without permission and helping himself to a couple of beers that did not belong to him.

When you think about the talent this player had, it is sad that he is trying to make this his claim to fame, probably followed by celebrating Champions League qualification by throwing a bucket of ice water over Harry Redknapp live on TV. What should have been the highlight of the player’s career confirmed what his manager already knew, there was a lack of maturity and respect to survive at this level. The saddest part is Bentley’s lack of self-awareness, telling a story where not everyone is laughing with him but at him.

Bentley’s banter falls flat

If this were your everyday Spurs fan who found the opportunity to be in the dressing room at the Emirates, and he or she decided to wear a Tottenham shirt with Winners on the back, then happened to see a door was open, saw a fridge was unlocked and thought now was the perfect time to gloat about lifting the Europa League, I would point out why the banter does not work.

It makes zero sense to mock the Gunners for failing to compete with Spurs for the trophy because Arsenal were not entered in it. That is like attempting to belittle a sprinter’s failure to win the 100 metres when they only run the marathon.

Remember what you have to do to qualify for UEFA’s second-tier competition. You have to fall quite low. Only a few years ago Mauricio Pochettino had taken Spurs to a Champions League Final. Now here is a grown man boasting about a 17th place finish in the Premier League and lifting a second-rate trophy, while failing to see that he is dancing around inside the home of London’s most successful side, the one Spurs are famous for being in the shadow of.

What a way to highlight how small our neighbours are. Yet this was not your match-going or armchair viewer. This was a former professional.

A career that never boiled

I have never judged David Bentley for retiring at the age of 29. On many occasions he had spoken about losing his passion for the sport. If living in Spain as a restaurant owner helps him mentally and ensures he lives a quality life with his family, then that is the priority. I would rather someone change their life at 30 and find contentment than play for a decade miserable. Yet having graduated from our academy you would think there would be some self-awareness.

No one is asking him to live with regret, yet it was Arsenal who gave him the chance that so many of his peers craved. The Gunners created a platform where he could chase his dreams. The reason he could walk away from football, move to another country with so much money in the bank, is thanks to the seeds sown in North London. Out of the two, Arsenal did not fail or waste their potential. Arsenal did not give up.

David Bentley is the one who underachieved, yet his ex-employer would never post anything on social media trying to humiliate him. Yet he has the audacity to return to the club who provided him with the stage and instead of saying thank you, he wants to mock us to get some views on social media. How many ex-professionals would feel the need to get more clicks online?

The closest I have got behind the scenes at the Emirates is a couple of stadium tours. I never had the audacity to go into areas without permission and would not think about taking items that were not mine. The ex-Gunner clearly thinks his career gives him the right to whatever he wants. In the process, he provides evidence of why his career froze.

Put it this way, Thierry Henry won every major honour in the game and would not do that if he was outside Thomas Frank’s office. It would not even cross his mind. Hence why one is a legend and the other is water that never boiled. It is called class.

Dan Smith

