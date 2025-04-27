Opinion: Why Declan Rice is my Arsenal player of the season

Arsenal could win the Champions League this season, and there will undoubtedly be more heroes between now and the end of the campaign. The team has an impressive number of players who have consistently proven their worth as the season has developed, demonstrating character, determination and quality. Numerous individuals have stepped up to cover for others, such as Mikel Merino in attack and Jurren Timber at right back for Ben White, showing the strength in depth that Arsenal now enjoys. These players have been crucial in maintaining the team’s momentum and ensuring that standards remain high, even when key figures have been unavailable.

Thomas Partey has also been unbelievable, whether he is playing in midfield or stepping in as a right back. His versatility and composure have been vital in ensuring the team remains balanced and competitive. It is also important not to overlook the performances of Myles Lewis-Skelly and David Raya, both of whom have made significant contributions when called upon. Their impact is testament to the depth and talent that has been cultivated within the squad, allowing Arsenal to compete at the highest level across all competitions.

This article would not be long enough for me to mention all the Arsenal stars who have performed well, but my Player of the Season at the Emirates is Declan Rice. Several fans would have predicted that, which is great to know. Most people would choose him because of his performance against Real Madrid. However, Rice has been the best performer on our team all season, even before the matches against the Spanish side. He is the model for fitness, consistency, leadership and efficiency. Every player has bad days, but Rice is the one player who manages to show hunger and a desire to win even on his bad days.

There will be better seasons for the Englishman because he is always improving, but he is my Player of the Season. Who is yours?