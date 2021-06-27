Opinion: Why does Arsenal want to keep Nketiah when he clearly isn’t good enough?

We reported some days back that Arsenal has offered a new deal to Eddie Nketiah and he has turned it down, which is hardly surprising considering that he is down the pecking order at the club.

The striker has been at Arsenal since he was nine and has developed into a member of our first-team squad.

His rise to the first team is a good romantic story likes those of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe because we pride ourselves in developing teenage stars.

The likes of Saka and Cesc Fabregas have proven to be the right players to develop and have been successful.

However, there have also been players who have failed to maintain a high calibre standard with the Gunners.

It might sound too early to judge, but I believe that Nketiah has shown that he isn’t good enough to play for us at this level.

The striker has had more than enough chances to stake a claim for a place in the Arsenal first team and has failed to do so.

Why then was he being offered a new deal at this time when we are focused on getting rid of average players and replacing them with better ones?

This says a lot about the decision making at our club and makes one wonder if Arteta and Edu know what they are doing.

An article from Ime