Opinion: Why Gyokeres isn’t scoring – and why it’s not his fault

From fans, ex-players, and Sweden’s manager, everyone has an opinion on Viktor Gyokeres right now. Some are surprised our new striker has not scored more, others felt it was always going to take time for our squad to play to his strengths. Many of his defenders point to what he does tactically for the team even if he is not scoring. As it is the international break, I thought I would give you my evaluation.

Viktor Gyokeres was in France last month to collect his Gerd Muller Trophy. The award is given to the highest-scoring player from the previous season, taking into account goals for both club and country. A timely reminder of how lethal he can be in front of goal.

Our striker was pictured at the Ballon d’Or ceremony with the Gunneresses who won the Club of the Year award. Hopefully, it will help the 27-year-old feel more part of the Arsenal family because you sense, as things stand, not all Gooners have warmed to the Swede. Which is strange, as a section of our fanbase are known for needing a talent to do very little to be praised.

After beating his man a couple of times, Madueke could go on to be the best in his position in the division apparently, yet to register a goal or an assist as a Gunner. I was asked how I know Dowman cannot replicate what Rooney and Pele did, and that was based on his cameo against Leeds. Apparently, Skelley is as good as Ashley Cole even though he cannot get a start in the League. This time last year, Nwaneri was more skilful than Yamal, and Havertz was going to score more than Haaland.

You see the pattern? So why is Mr Gyokeres not getting the same treatment? It is not like he has not got on the scoresheet yet. It is worth remembering the droughts Bergkamp and Henry began with at Highbury. Yet when you consider how long Andrea Berta negotiated for this deal to happen, how much Sporting Lisbon fought for it not to happen, and how far the player was willing to go to ensure he moved to London, it has been a bit of an anti-climax.

Has Gyokeres Become a Victim of His Own Success?

The trophy he took home from Paris was a reminder that he scored 54 goals in 52 games last campaign. So has he become a victim of his own success? Some are worried that not only is that strike rate not happening in England, but that at Old Trafford, Anfield, and at home to Man City our number 14 did not manage a shot on target. That only ever happened once in Portugal. That might start playing on his mind considering some already doubted his ability at this level.

Those who play or have played the position say there should not be concern if chances are being missed but if opportunities are not happening. Yet I am going to defend him because I judge things with my own eyes. I am not watching a forward miss chance after chance every week. That is the issue, I am yet to see a game where he has an abundance of opportunities.

Olympiakos is the only performance so far where I felt our forward was consistently involved in a game, which you hope is a sign of him adjusting to new teammates. The question is, whose fault is that? It is not like we are watching Eddie Nketiah just running into someone trying to get a free kick. The whole point of the missing puzzle was someone who was a natural finisher in the penalty area, the scorer of the scrappy goal, the fox in the box.

He cannot do that without the service. He has already shown that he can go outside and make things happen for himself, but that is not his role. Havertz is someone who can link up with others, hold up the ball, win a free kick, or spot a pass, yet the German is not a natural finisher. Hence why the priority in the summer was to buy one.

Is Arteta’s System Limiting Our Striker?

There are some forwards who need service. If you give them scraps to feed off, then you are not going to notice them. He was lethal for the Portuguese champions because they assisted him with a feast of chances every game. In that sense, Gyokeres is old school, the type of poacher who would be common in the 90s but not now.

There is a large portion of the media, supporters, and ex-players who are starting to question if Mikel Arteta’s tactics are too negative to get us over the line. No current player symbolises that more than Gyokeres. Whatever your opinion on our manager, it is undeniable that other coaches have systems where Gyokeres would have more chances at goal.

Jamie Carragher is one of my least favourite pundits to listen to, but to be fair, for a while now he has suggested that it is a myth that Arsenal’s issue has been scoring. He argues our problem is actually creating. How many games in 2025 have you walked away from saying we had lots of possession, but how many saves did their keeper really have to make?

So maybe the question is not why Gyokeres is not scoring more. Maybe it should be why he is not being given the chances to.

Your thoughts welcome in the comments.

Dan Smith

