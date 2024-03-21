Opinion: Why I do NOT want Ivan Toney to join Arsenal this summer

Ivan Toney and why I wouldn’t want him at Arsenal

In the winter transfer window rumours started to fly around about Brentford’s Ivan Toney being a priority signing for Mikel Areta and Arsenal in the summer, but since then the rumours have started to die down a lot and Arsenal seem uninterested in the Englishman. Although Toney is a great footballer, I always had my doubts about him joining Arsenal and here’s a few reasons why.

First is an obvious one, the gambling situation. Yes, I understand he’s getting help for his addiction, and everyone makes mistakes, but it’s not a good look. Arsenal pride ourselves on being a club that hold high standards and expect our players to do the same and act appropriately and he would obviously come with a lot of baggage.

Secondly, although he is a great player, I just don’t think he’s good enough for what Mikel Arteta is trying to build. He’s a great out and out centre forward and clearly knows how to find the back of the net, even at a side like Brentford, and would probably thrive in a bigger team. But from where I’m sitting, Arteta likes to have a centre forward who can not only score goals and be a fox in the box but also drop back into play and help out more as a false nine at times. I just don’t think he would accommodate Arteta’s system that well.

He’s also reaching the older side of life and although he definitely got a few more good years in him, Brentford will be asking for a big fee, and if we’re going to spend a decent amount of money, why wouldn’t we do it on someone who’s younger and capable of progressing and building more as they grow. Yes, I think we might need someone who’s got experience, but I also would like to see a younger talent who will only get better as the years go on.

His ego also is pretty big and although he has a reason for this because he is a good player, I don’t think it would mesh well under Mikel Arteta who is clearly a tough but loving manager. Toney seems like the very outspoken type, and if things weren’t to go well I could see him coming out and saying things to the media that would make the club and the manager look bad. For me, I just don’t think Arteta would want that.

I can’t speak about all the reasons I wouldn’t want him without speaking about some of the reasons I would because that would be wrong, he’s obviously a great goal scorer and if he kept his ego in control he could be a great addition to the squad. He’s English and that’s always a plus for English clubs, but again, for me, he’s just not the right fit.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

