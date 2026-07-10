Opinion: Why I think Arsenal’s latest signing is a no-brainer

Arsenal’s latest summer signing has generated mixed reactions among supporters, with some questioning whether Illan Meslier is the right goalkeeper to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Dan Smith, however, believes the deal makes perfect sense and explains why he sees the Frenchman’s arrival as smart business by Andrea Berta.

Meslier fits exactly what Arsenal need

The Champions’ second signing of the summer – the first being Piero Hincapie on a permanent deal – has divided opinion among the fanbase.

Illan Meslier has joined on a free transfer, although it remains unclear whether he will start the season as second or third choice in the goalkeeping pecking order at the Emirates.

That might depend on whether Kepa is happy to spend another season on the bench, while it’s believed Tommy Setford will head out on loan to continue his development.

The Frenchman once had an excellent reputation, but his career stalled in March 2025 when he was dropped by Leeds United after a run of costly errors.

At 26 years old, he has seemingly given up aspirations of starting every week in favour of the security of being well paid to become, at best, Arsenal’s cup goalkeeper.

Even when we reached the League Cup Final last season, Mikel Arteta resisted playing David Raya because he felt it would have been unfair not to reward the goalkeeper who had played throughout the competition.

While our manager insists he never guarantees anyone minutes, the FA Cup and League Cup still provide an opportunity for the number two goalkeeper to feature.

Kepa made 10 appearances for Arsenal across those competitions last season.

There is also an argument that, in a position where many players don’t peak until their thirties, Meslier could rediscover his confidence under quality coaching.

Smart business from Andrea Berta

Recruiting a goalkeeper who is happy to play understudy is never easy.

You don’t want to spend a huge fee on someone who isn’t going to play very often, but equally you need someone with enough experience and ability to step in if injuries occur.

That usually leaves you looking at three options: an experienced professional, a young prospect, or someone trying to rebuild their reputation.

Meslier comfortably falls into that final category.

Some Gooners may argue that, after the money earned over the last 12 months, Andrea Berta shouldn’t have to worry about finding bargains.

Football is still a business, though.

If you can sign someone with 107 Premier League appearances without paying a transfer fee, that’s a no-brainer.

Especially if Kepa’s release clause is activated, potentially bringing in around £5 million, while also removing his wages from the club’s books.

I’d much rather that money be invested in strengthening other areas of the squad.

So, for me, this really is a no-brainer.

Dan Smith

What do you think, Gooners? Is signing Illan Meslier smart business by Arsenal, or would you have preferred the club to invest in a different backup goalkeeper? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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