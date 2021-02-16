Opinion – Why I think referees should be accountable for many dropped Arsenal points

Premier League Refs Need to be Held Accountable
Here is the goddamn truth: there have been too many errors in the Premier League this season by referees and the most affected club has to be Arsenal.
Here is an Arsenal-specific list of many of those errors:
Two minutes into the game against Liverpool, Sadio Mane slapped Kieran Tierney across the face with no provocation. He was not sent off for what was a clear case of violent misconduct. We went on to lose the game 3-1 with a goal contribution from Mane. Additionally, Diogo Jota’s goal came off his arm and shouldn’t have stood.
Against Manchester City in the next game, Gabriel Maghalaes was caught by a high boot from Kyle Walker in the penalty box. It was ignored by both the referee and VAR.
The Leicester home defeat saw us start well and have an Alexandre Lacazette goal wrongly disallowed. Meanwhile, Manchester City scored against Aston Villa from a far worse and more obvious offside situation.
The Wolves defeat a week ago saw David Luiz wrongly sent off. It was a completely different game 11 v 11.
Bukayo Saka was hauled down by the last man against Aston Villa but was only rewarded with a yellow card and then Emi Martinez’s pulled Alexandre Lacazette to the ground and instead of a clear penalty, Aston Villa get the foul instead.
We went on to lose these games on the margins and could have been in a different situation had those calls been fairer.
This is not just an Arsenal problem. Only last week, two red cards against Bednarek and Soucek were subsequently rescinded despite the fact that VAR already reviewed the incidents in the match. It reeks of incompetence and maybe of corruption. Premier League referees are not doing well enough and Arsene Wenger had famously spoken out against it several different times.
The only quick fix has to be accountability. Every other aspect of the game has an element of accountability except for the crucial refereeing part. Why? Why are referees protected like little gods? Would this protection help them or make them more draconian?
Accountability is needed. An independent review board of refereeing performance is needed with both negative and positive incentives attached. Refs cannot govern themselves. That will be a sham. We need a powerful and independent review board now and not later.
Agboola Israel
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Spot on..
The next game man city is the one that bothers me, I hope the boys esp. Luiz, keep calm and avoid unnecessary red cards or PK…no trusting that shitty VAR
Another well-researched article from Agboola. The UK’s biggest economic decline in more than 300 years, the absence of the spectators at the stadium and the virus transmission fear seem to have badly affected the officials/ players/ coaches/ fans
I think the solution is for us to hear what the refs are saying like in rugby. In rugby, refs are mic tapped and we can hear every call they make, every thing players near them say. It makes the game a lot cleaner.
After all, we copied VAR from them, why not mic taps? It’s not even that complicated. I’ve broadcasted rugby games before and had refs taped.
I have been saying for along time that when Arsenal play the big clubs they will be playing against 13 if not 15 guys.
These match officials shd be held accountable.
However it shd start at the top. Until the ref chief holds them responsible, nothing can be done
It’s the refs chief (Riley) that’s the problem. He needs to go .
I don’t think Martinez pulled Laca down.. seemed like Laca leaned on him.. however that Konsa tackle on Saka.. why the hell wasn’t that a red? He was through on goal.
Dont forget Fernandes stomp on Xhaka. And why didn’t Meslier get a yellow for his foul on Saka?
I dont like to complain about ref decision because it’s like a sword with two edged, the decision might go against you or another favor you..
However, use of VAR in EPL has not been fair. Because it’s not been serving the purpose. In some matches we see VAR spend over 2 months to review an offside but in other a controversial decision on red card and penalties are ignored, so why did we have VAR if same issues still occur. Ref are human, can make mistakes but now we agree technology should help cover this limitations, why do we refuse to use it. In the case mentioned, VAR didn’t review most of the issue, if ref didn’t see it, was VAR also blind? Aren’t we supposed to be viewing same match? How come fans and commentators saw them and VAR didn’t see. That’s where I sense foul play. We don’t need to hear what ref say, it’s part of fun of the game, but VAR needs to be consistent and do just what is required