Opinion – Why I want Wenger back at Arsenal

Should the club consider bringing back Wenger in any capacity? by Lagos Gooner

I know most Arsenal fans won’t like to keep hearing Wenger’s name being mentioned every time Arsenal is talked about. A lot of Arsenal fans don’t even want the man near the club; but the sad thing is they can’t stop his name being mentioned anyway because as far as the world is concerned, Wenger is an Arsenal legend and legends are forever.

There is this thing that has been on my mind ever since the great Frenchman left, and that is the possibility of Wenger being brought back to Arsenal to play a significant role in moving the club forward. Wenger is an experienced football manager who has coached many great Arsenal sides in the past. His experience can be a valuable tool, both on and off the pitch. So, why would I want the club to bring him back and why?

For starters, the greatest coach we have ever had in the club’s history is Arsene Wenger! The Frenchman took charge of Arsenal in 1996 and later went on to have great success. Wenger led Arsenal to 17 major trophies in his 22-year spell, including three Premier Leagues and seven FA Cups. With this type of record, nobody can argue with the fact that he is our greatest manager. Sacking him, does not mean he can’t still work with the club. Yes, he once said he doesn’t think he would want to come back to Arsenal in any capacity, but then every man has a price, right?

Now to my other reason. Do we remember the kind of relationship Wenger had with his players while he was coach of Arsenal? Wenger had this special father-son type of relationship and it helped him to win the loyalty of his players. He may not have done much with the players but the numbers of trophies he won meant he actually knew how to make his players play and win for him. In football, you can’t win everything and so, nobody will really blame him for not winning more trophies than he did.

When Arsenal were looking to fill the position of the club’s director of football, I had hoped that we would look towards his direction; well they didn’t but then it would have been a great idea if they had. Wenger knows how to spot and nurture talents, he knows how to look out for his players and he knows how to make them play for the club. With so many players not doing well right now, Wenger would be a welcome idea. To the young players at the club, Wenger is the father figure they need. I am even of the school of thought that having Wenger around more often will benefit Arteta in the long run. Can we just make Wenger an ambassador or something please? The man deserves it. We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua