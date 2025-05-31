Opinion: Why is Arsenal taking so long to make their first signing?

Arsenal supporters are likely to be disheartened by the news that Liverpool has confirmed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong. As direct competitors, Liverpool’s swift move in the transfer market sends a strong message, especially having just clinched the league title ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Following a narrow and hard-fought campaign, Arsenal’s response to losing the title might have been expected to include immediate transfer activity, both to strengthen the squad and to signal intent. Instead, it is Liverpool who appear more determined to improve, wasting no time in securing reinforcements.

Missed Opportunities and Delayed Action

The Gunners’ apparent delay in the transfer market raises valid concerns. While there is still time remaining in the window, questions must be asked as to why decisive steps have not yet been taken. What has the recruitment team been doing in recent months, if not finalising targets and preparing deals to be executed promptly?

The current Arsenal squad, although talented, has clear areas in need of strengthening. Despite this, the club have yet to reach a single agreement for any incoming player. This lack of activity echoes the disappointment of their failed late pursuit of Ollie Watkins during the January window, which ultimately yielded no results.

It is widely expected that elite clubs such as Arsenal operate with well-defined transfer strategies. Identifying key targets ahead of time and acting quickly once the season concludes should be standard practice. Delays at this level reflect poorly on the organisation and can hinder early pre-season preparations.

Silence Does Not Always Equal Strategy

While Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team may be working diligently behind the scenes, supporters and analysts alike are left to interpret the situation through speculation and an ever-changing rumour mill. In the absence of tangible results, frustration is understandable.

The question remains: why has Arsenal not completed a single signing at this stage? Some may argue that it is still early in the window, but with rivals already making high-profile moves, it becomes increasingly difficult to justify the lack of visible progress. Time will tell whether this cautious approach pays off, but for now, it seems Arsenal are once again risking being left behind.

