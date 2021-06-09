Opinion: Why is everyone so positive about Daniel Ek’s ownership? A football club isn’t Spotify

Daniel Ek is upping the ante in his bid to buy Arsenal from Stan Kroenke and the club’s fans love to see it.

The Swede has emerged as a saviour to fans who have become fed up with the current owners.

A new owner would bring about a breath of fresh air and we can finally forget about the perceived money-grabbing Kroenke family.

Ek seems a serious guy and he has even enlisted the support of some former Arsenal players to help his bid.

The Spotify co-founder and CEO is showing the right spirit and the relentlessness that suggests that he truly wants to save his beloved club.

His gesture has made some Arsenal fans forget that the ultimate aim of any business owner is to make money.

Even though he is a fan of the club, his current action is just a show of interest. It doesn’t count when it comes to running the club.

There is hardly any prospective club buyer who hasn’t steered up excitement among the fan base by making some outrageous and believable promises.

When some eventually acquire a club, they realise how tough it is to own a football team and they either run it into the ground or sell up and leave.

I am not in any way suggesting that Ek will be worse than Kroenke, but what is the guarantee that he actually knows how to run a football club and can be a better owner compared to Kroenke?

I want to see the back of the current owners, but I think some of us have an exaggerated idea of how successful the team would be if Ek buys it.

An article from Ime