Opinion: Why is Mikel Arteta being judged differently to Unai Emery and most other managers?

Mikel Arteta is overseeing a disastrous campaign at Arsenal, but the blame seems to be on the players.
The club’s senior players are constantly being criticized for their performances while the youngsters are being praised.
Interestingly, critics of Arteta are few even though he is the team’s leader and manager.
I find it intriguing that there has not been that many former players or pundits who blame the rookie manager.
Most of them seem to think he is good enough for Arsenal and with the right players, his team will become Premier League champions.
But Arteta is in his first managerial job and hasn’t earned that sort of trust.
I know some managers have spent years in England and haven’t won the FA Cup, but how much more time will that buy Arteta?
He is managing an Arsenal team that has given him almost every player he has asked for, including Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, yet the results are not getting better.
I’m curious, if we crash out of the Europa League and cannot make it to Europe next season, would that also be on the players?
What else can we hold Arteta responsible for if not for the performances of his players?
An article from Ime
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
This is a question that baffles me too..
Apparently Emery was wrong choice and rightfully sacked. But MA just have an inferior squad.
Emery had sime success and a history but was deemed not good enough for us. Arteta has no history but did win the FA cup, a worse league record and no visible improvement and is judged differently, i dont get it. We moan about our club being inconsistent but so are our fans.
Arsenal have given Arteta almost every player he’s asked for, that’s amazing , how do you know this, who is your source, some ITK off of Twitter I suppose?
I agree. But club resigned Auba (was a huge deal), got Thomas Partey, Odegaard, Gabriel was reported to be our primary CB target of the summer by reputable sources. He’s certainly not been treated badly, and club has supported a rookie manager very well. And nothing is getting better, only worse.
The only problem Arteta has is that he is too partial and sentimental. The players he formed caucus with are not good for the club. Xhaka, Willian and so on. But the ones who are better he picks issues against them.
Arteta has looked no further than yesterday in his judgement, he had a massive chance to look to the future and chose the past. Get someone in who can get the most and trust our young squad of talented players.
“critics of Arteta are few” ?Not on this site.
No idea why….MA has also not improved any players
Saka and ESR were already brilliant to be fair and ESR only got game time initially out of absolute necessity, not by MA choice.
Any player thats needed guidance or correction has just been immediately shunned. Strong management maybe but good management? Definitely not.
Continuously tinkers with the team no matter the run of form. Keeps flogging dead horses like Willian while our potential future rots on the bench.
Has a huge ego, cannot accept to be challenged. Released a lot of players without any compensation for the club. Name another big club that does that?
Im sure he could be a good manager one day, but all this is doing is ruining Arsenal and MA potential future management prospects
We are in a shambles. League is the best representative of actual team performances, not knock out comps.
Many fans seem to support MA more than Arsenal itself, joke.
It’s a fair question and one with an answer that is hard to articulate (from an MA supporter’s perspective).
Aside from a handful of awful performances (the Liverpool game springs to mind), my feeling is that points have been lost much more due to individual errors at both ends than bad collective play, as was the case under Emery.
To Devil’s Advocate myself, I’ll add that I’m not sure it was until MA took over that we all started to realise how below par the squad is. Emery was judged on the last 10 years but MA hasn’t/isn’t.
Ultimately, a manager needs to perform according to realistic expectations of what a team can achieve. Perhaps under a different manager, we’d be hovering around 5th. Perhaps not. Until I can say that our performances are more related to the manager than the players, I’m willing to stand by MA. I felt that was the case under Emery, I don’t feel that’s the case now. But it is just an ineffable feeling.
Everyone keeps mentioning individual errors and it’s getting old. Every single goal conceded by any team is technically down to an individual error somewhere along the line.
If we keep having so many individual errors is that not something a manager should be correcting? Team loses focus leading to the errors, is team focus not the responsibility of the manager?
Our squads really not that bad, just another excuse of MA fans. There are teams zbove us with worse squads so please explain the logic?
Arteta has had more than enough time to show improvement, he’s shown the opposite.