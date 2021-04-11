Opinion: Why is Mikel Arteta being judged differently to Unai Emery and most other managers?

Mikel Arteta is overseeing a disastrous campaign at Arsenal, but the blame seems to be on the players.

The club’s senior players are constantly being criticized for their performances while the youngsters are being praised.

Interestingly, critics of Arteta are few even though he is the team’s leader and manager.

I find it intriguing that there has not been that many former players or pundits who blame the rookie manager.

Most of them seem to think he is good enough for Arsenal and with the right players, his team will become Premier League champions.

But Arteta is in his first managerial job and hasn’t earned that sort of trust.

I know some managers have spent years in England and haven’t won the FA Cup, but how much more time will that buy Arteta?

He is managing an Arsenal team that has given him almost every player he has asked for, including Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, yet the results are not getting better.

I’m curious, if we crash out of the Europa League and cannot make it to Europe next season, would that also be on the players?

What else can we hold Arteta responsible for if not for the performances of his players?

An article from Ime