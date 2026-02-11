Opinion: Why it is now a must for Arsenal to focus on themselves alone

When competing in a title race, it can be tempting to focus on the progress of rival teams, but that is precisely what Arsenal must avoid at present. The Gunners are currently ahead of Manchester City by six points, with numerous fixtures remaining, ensuring that the season’s outcome is far from certain.

Mikel Arteta is guiding Arsenal through one of their strongest campaigns in recent years, yet occupying the top of the Premier League table is not unfamiliar territory for the club. The Gunners have experienced similar positions in previous seasons, and Arteta, who has been in charge since the end of 2019, oversaw three consecutive second-place finishes. He understands that while the current form is promising, maintaining focus and consistency is vital for turning that advantage into a championship.

Staying Focused on Their Own Game

Arteta knows more is required from his squad to secure the title, but the immediate priority is concentrating on their own performances. While many Arsenal players may have watched the Liverpool versus Manchester City match hoping for City to drop points, that outcome did not materialise. Such distractions are inevitable during a close title race, yet the key is not to let them disrupt the team’s rhythm or mindset.

Planning for the Remaining Fixtures

There will be further occasions where City and Arsenal will not play simultaneously, and the Gunners must remain fully focused on their own fixtures. If Arsenal can win all of their remaining matches, they could secure the title with at least one game to spare. This target requires discipline, concentration, and a commitment to their own game plan, rather than attention to external results. By maintaining that focus, Arsenal can maximise their advantage and strengthen their chances of ending the season as Premier League champions.