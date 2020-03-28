Opinion – Why James Rodriguez is not the right fit for Arsenal

James Rodriguez was an exceptional talent, however, for one reason or another he has not fulfilled his immense potential and continues to be one of those players that are speculated about in every transfer window.

Rodriguez has not quite made the breakthrough at Real Madrid, he was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich and failed to convince the German giants to sign him on a permanent basis and his return to Spain has not seen any improvement in his prospects under Zinedine Zidane.

Arsenal was supposed to be interested in signing the Colombian last summer but of course, no move materialised and according to Sports Witness, Rodriguez had no interest in the Premier League.

That has apparently changed and now he would welcome a move to England but the thing is this, it is not because he loves English football or Arsenal but because no one in Italy or Spain wants him. Well, not at the elite level.

Arsenal needs to sign players that desperately want to play for the club, not so-called superstars that are not actually superstars who would end up at the Emirates because they have nowhere else to go.

Rodriguez is starting to look like a player that is ready to follow the money as opposed to following a dream or ambition and Arsenal can and should do better than that.

An article from Jacob B