Opinion: Why Kai Havertz deserves to be a regular starter for Arsenal

On the surface, Kai Havertz may not have stood out in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Leeds United. He was not directly involved in any of the four goals, and was substituted in the 61st minute, which was understandable given it was his first league start in a year. However, what Havertz produced during his hour on the pitch underlined why he deserves to be a more regular presence in the starting eleven.

While others took the headlines, Havertz’s contribution came through his work rate, intelligence and physical presence, elements that proved vital in Arsenal regaining control after a difficult recent spell.

Pressing, physicality and structure

Operating mainly as a second striker in a 4 4 2 shape, Havertz’s key attributes were clear to see. He pressed with intensity and discipline alongside Viktor Gyokeres, helping Arsenal establish a far more cohesive and aggressive press.

That structure made a significant difference. Havertz’s proximity to Gyokeres allowed the Swedish forward to operate more effectively, particularly against Leeds’ back three. Without that support, Gyokeres would likely have faced a far more difficult afternoon.

The performance also highlighted a broader point. Arsenal looked physically dominant again, something that had been missing in the previous three matches. In those games, particularly in midfield, the Gunners were at times overpowered, with opponents able to play through the centre far too easily. That was not the case here, and Havertz played a key role in restoring that balance.

A valuable option for the run in

It is understandable that players such as Martin Ødegaard, Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino will often be preferred to occupy the third midfield role. However, against more combative opponents, Havertz offers something different.

His physicality, pressing ability and tactical intelligence give Arsenal an edge in matches where control and intensity are essential. As the season approaches its decisive phase, leaning into those strengths could prove crucial.

Arsenal’s physical profile remains one of their biggest assets, and performances like this suggest Havertz should be central to that approach moving forward.

Do you agree that Havertz should be starting more regularly as Arsenal enter the business end of the season?

Benjamin Kenneth

