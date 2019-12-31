Opinion – Why Mikel Arteta should sell either Aubameyang or Lacazette

Arsenal will not be weaker if they sell one of their main strikers.

Arsenal has had some ups and downs this season. They have changed managers twice already and it still looks very likely that they will end their season outside the top four.

Mikel Arteta has tried his best to get their morale up, however, he will need to make specific changes to the side if he wants lasting success.

One change I feel is very important for Arteta to make is to sell off one of his two main attackers.

The Spaniard has used both attackers in his two games so far, but I believe he is getting that one wrong. Both players thrive when they play centre forward, yet both struggle when they play together.

Aubameyang is obviously the more lethal attacker Arsenal has, but shifting the Gabonese to the left to accommodate Lacazette is not the best idea.

Lacazette is also undoubtedly a good attacker and has to start games, but he can’t start at the same time with Aubameyang.

Keeping Lacazette on the bench may also cause unrest. I think the best option is to either cash in on Aubameyang and make Lacazette the main man or sell Lacazette and give Aubameyang a new deal.

In the event that one is sold it is not as if Arsenal are lacking in back up with Gabriel Martinelli ready to stake a claim upfront on a more regular basis.

Additionally, there is an abundance of other youth players, including Eddie Nketiah that will be trying to make breakthroughs into the first team.