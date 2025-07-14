Opinion: Why signing Madueke should not make Arsenal sell Trossard

As Arsenal edges closer to securing the signature of Noni Madueke, speculation has begun to circulate regarding the future of Leandro Trossard. The Belgian international has served the club faithfully since his arrival, consistently delivering strong performances when given the opportunity.

Trossard joined a highly competitive squad, filled with established attacking talents. Nonetheless, he quickly carved out a role for himself, earning playing time through hard work, discipline, and reliable displays in both training and matches.

Despite his contributions, the impending arrival of Madueke could significantly affect Trossard’s role within the team. The former Chelsea winger is expected to compete for a place on the left flank, the position where Trossard has been most effective.

Increased Competition on the Left

Bukayo Saka is a near-certainty to retain his starting role on the right wing, which means Trossard, Madueke, and Gabriel Martinelli will all be vying for the same spot on the left. In this increasingly crowded position, Trossard could find himself slipping further down the pecking order.

This shift in dynamics has led to suggestions that Arsenal may consider moving Trossard on this summer. However, doing so would be premature and potentially damaging. Selling a dependable and experienced player like Trossard based solely on the arrival of a new signing carries unnecessary risk.

Arsenal must be cautious. While Madueke’s potential is undeniable, there is no assurance that he will adapt quickly to life at the Emirates or to Mikel Arteta’s tactical demands. Letting go of Trossard too soon could leave the squad short on proven, reliable options if the new addition fails to settle.

The Case for Retaining Trossard

Trossard’s experience in the Premier League and his versatility make him a valuable squad member. He offers a dependable option both as a starter and as a substitute, and his ability to influence games in tight moments should not be overlooked.

Keeping him for at least one more season would give Arsenal a stable foundation while integrating new signings. Only once players like Madueke have fully adjusted and proven their worth should decisions about Trossard’s future be considered.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…