Opinion: Why supposed Real Madrid target is not Saka replacement

The news outlets today have taken a run and a jump claiming that Arsenal are eyeing Sergio Reguilon as a possible replacement to Bukayo Saka, but I’m not buying it.

Our club is being linked with a move to sign Real Madrid’s defender, who has enjoyed a loan spell with Sevilla this term, but claims that he is touted as a replacement to Saka is a whole other story.

Firstly, Saka is not a left-back, despite being utilised heavily in the role this term, the youngster is a winger, but name-dropping Saka will no doubt gain more clicks than Sead Kolasinac.

Arsenal started the current campaign with Nacho Monreal , with Sead and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as back-up options, but after agreeing a deal to sign Tierney, the Spaniard opted to find a new club.

The Scottish defender’s injury issues escalated during the campaign, which led to Saka being utilised as a left-back, but I can guarantee you that while the 18 year-old is more than happy to be playing in any role given to him, he would still consider himself as a winger.

The fact that Saka’s emergence has come out of the blue somewhat, highlights the fact that while his future is up in the air at present, our reported interest in a new left-back would only come as good news for the Arsenal youngster, who would most likely relish a return up the field.

I refuse to accept that the wonderkid has his heart set on a move elsewhere just yet, simply because contract negotiations were not as simple as getting a deal done at the first sitting, and I’m sure that our club cherishes the importance of Saka’s new contract as much as us as fans do.

Does anyone realistically think Arsenal would consider Saka’s sale this summer? Why would he want to quit after all we have done to help him break through this year?

Patrick