Opinion: Will Arsenal make anything from Reiss Nelson this summer?

Andrea Berta has rightly received plenty of credit for his recruitment policy.

Arsenal’s new Director of Football prefers to assess a shortlist thoroughly and gather as much detail as possible before moving.

The advantage of this method is clear. When someone like Viktor Gyökeres makes it known that the Emirates is his only destination, Arsenal hold a strong hand at the negotiating table. As long as the player is genuine, the club can avoid a bidding war and resist paying over the odds.

But the Gunners might soon get a taste of their own medicine — this time when it comes to recouping transfer fees.

Fulham hold the cards on Nelson?

Despite a loan spell at Craven Cottage ending prematurely due to a hamstring injury last December, Fulham saw enough to be interested in bringing Reiss Nelson back.

The problem? Unless they get a significant discount, there is little incentive for the Cottagers to pay a full fee. If Marco Silva can persuade the winger to express a clear preference for a move across London, Arsenal lose all leverage.

If Nelson has found a manager who believes in him, and he can remain living in the capital, Fulham becomes a very appealing option. And, at 25, he is no longer a prospect hiding behind youth.

He graduated from Arsenal’s academy eight years ago and is probably further away from starting a Premier League match for the Gunners than at any other point in his career. He and Eddie Nketiah used to resemble competition winners — players happy to sit on the bench at their boyhood club, drawing a large wage.

Nelson may soon realise that, for all the money he has earned, he simply has no business playing at this level for Arsenal anymore. But as he approaches his peak years, surely he wants to be starting games regularly?

Time to toughen up on sales?

Do Arsenal want to keep paying £100,000 a week to someone who is unlikely to start outside the Carabao Cup? Or will they blink first?

The issue is that London rivals like Fulham know they can call the club’s bluff — because they already did last year. They refused to discuss a transfer fee, knowing that at the eleventh hour on deadline day, Arsenal’s policy has been to loan out unwanted players to reduce the wage bill.

Nelson has already been loaned out three times. Why would this be any different, especially following surgery in February?

Why would clubs invest in a fee and cover his salary if they can simply wait for another temporary deal or free transfer? Arsenal have even previously paid players to terminate their contracts just to move them on.

Karl Hein is facing a similar situation. Despite suffering relegation in La Liga, the goalkeeper impressed during his loan at Real Valladolid. A few Spanish clubs are now reportedly interested. But they also know he can leave for free next summer, so they may opt to wait rather than pay now.

None of this is Andrea Berta’s fault — it is a club policy he has inherited. For too long, too many players have been allowed to leave without generating a fee.

Mikel Arteta needs to be less transparent. Even if a player is not in his plans, it may help the club to pretend they are, just to send a stronger message that Arsenal will not give talent away for free.

The only player Arteta has previously given up on but still welcomed back into the squad was Kieran Tierney.

Long term, Berta will likely resolve this issue. But has it come too soon to salvage a fee for Reiss Nelson?

Dan Smith

