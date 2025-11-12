Opinion: Will Arsenal stick to the same team when everyone is fit?

Following the November international break, Arsenal are expected to see several injured players return to full fitness, bolstering the squad and increasing options for Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have demonstrated remarkable resilience this season, navigating a series of injuries without suffering a significant drop in performance. Much of this success can be attributed to the club’s planning during the summer transfer window, when they reinforced the squad to ensure sufficient cover in key positions.

The depth of Arsenal’s squad has allowed players who were called upon during the injury crisis to step up and perform admirably. This has prevented what might have otherwise been considered a destabilising period, and the team’s consistent form highlights both the quality and adaptability of the players. For other clubs experiencing a similar volume of absences, the impact could have been far more severe, demonstrating the value of careful squad management and recruitment strategy.

Returning Players and Managerial Decisions

As injured players begin to reintegrate into the team, Arteta will have the opportunity to utilise a full complement of talent. The return of key figures will provide additional options in selection, allowing the manager to rotate more freely and maintain the intensity required across domestic and European competitions. At the same time, having a larger pool of fit and capable players creates a challenge in terms of choosing a starting eleven, particularly when several players have performed well in the absence of their colleagues.

The manager will need to carefully balance squad rotation with team cohesion, ensuring that returning players are reintroduced effectively without disrupting the momentum that the team has built. While fans may be pleased to see more talent available on the bench, for Arteta, the increased options may present a selection dilemma, as he seeks to field the strongest possible team for each fixture.

Stability and Future Considerations

Arsenal currently enjoy a stable squad and has been on a strong run, demonstrating both resilience and adaptability. The return of key players will enhance the team’s tactical flexibility and allow Arteta to experiment with different combinations while maintaining the overall structure. The challenge for the manager will be to determine whether adjustments to the starting lineup are necessary or if the existing formation should remain largely unchanged.

Ultimately, the Gunners are in a favourable position, with squad depth and returning fitness providing both security and opportunity. How Arteta manages this period will be crucial in sustaining their momentum and ensuring that the team remains competitive across all competitions for the remainder of the season.

