Opinion: Will Arsenal’s youngsters be able to carry them to the Premier League title?

Mikel Arteta has continued Arsenal’s tradition of trusting youngsters to play for us since he became the club’s manager.

He has given chances to the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock in the first team and he is set to continue doing that.

These youngsters have earned their places in the team with fine performances and I totally understand why he will continue using them.

However, we all know that experience is key in every team that has won the Premier League title.

Even though Arteta doesn’t quite agree, I do believe that we are one of the title favourites this season.

We have made a good start and a lot of our new players haven’t even blended in yet.

But I fear that if we lose our experienced players to injury or suspension, our youngsters will not be able to carry us.

Nketiah can score all the goals that he can now because he is not under the spotlight and Arteta is using him as a backup striker. If we place all our hopes on him, will he deliver?

Bukayo Saka is also thriving now because he hasn’t been made the club’s main creative force. If we have to rely on him alone, will he still be able to deliver?

I think we have the best youngsters in England, but I don’t think that they have matured enough to support our goals this season when we cannot call on our experienced heads.

An article from Ime