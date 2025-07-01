Opinion: Will Eze’s arrival bring out the best in Odegaard?

Arsenal are reportedly intensifying its pursuit of Eberechi Eze, widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking talents. The Crystal Palace midfielder has continued to develop since joining the club in 2020 and is now being closely watched by top sides following another impressive campaign.

Eze played a pivotal role in what became a historic season for Crystal Palace. The London club secured their first-ever major trophy, lifting the FA Cup and, in doing so, qualifying for European competition for the first time. His creativity, vision and consistent performances have marked him out as one of the finest attacking players currently operating in English football.

Arsenal Target More Attacking Depth

Arsenal are aiming to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season and view Eze as a player who could inject greater creativity and goalscoring threat into the side. With Mikel Arteta seeking to strengthen his squad ahead of a campaign that includes European commitments, Eze’s potential arrival is expected to increase competition for places in the starting eleven.

While his specific role at the Emirates remains unclear, Eze’s arrival could have direct implications for Martin Odegaard. The Norway international endured a difficult campaign last term, and the introduction of a player of Eze’s calibre may serve as both a challenge and a motivation.

Odegaard Under Pressure Ahead of New Season

As it stands, Odegaard could be faced with two possible outcomes. Either the presence of Eze compels him to rediscover his best form in order to retain his place, or the England international becomes the preferred choice in the attacking midfield role. With the departure of Thomas Partey and the continued strong form of Declan Rice, there is an expectation that Rice will be paired with a new midfield partner, possibly Martin Zubimendi.

Should that pairing be preferred in deeper roles, Odegaard’s position will come under scrutiny, particularly if Eze continues to perform at a high level. As Arsenal aim to compete on multiple fronts, internal competition may prove vital, and Odegaard will need to respond positively if he is to keep his place in a highly talented midfield unit.

