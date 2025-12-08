Opinion: Will failing to win the title again change how you see Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal’s recent away form has raised difficult questions about their readiness to win the Premier League title this season, a reality that many supporters are finding increasingly uncomfortable to accept. For much of the campaign, fans believed their team were destined to be champions, a belief shared by several neutrals who felt this might finally be Arsenal’s year. That optimism was fuelled by the struggles of their closest rivals and by Arsenal’s impressive consistency across both domestic and European competitions. However, their last three league matches on the road have challenged that confidence and exposed vulnerabilities that had previously been less apparent.

Concerning Away Performances

Arsenal’s difficulties began when Sunderland halted their winning run, forcing them to settle for a result that felt below the standards expected of title contenders. Their subsequent trip to West London brought further frustration, as they failed to overcome Chelsea and collected only two points from the two games. Matters worsened when Aston Villa ended Arsenal’s unbeaten league run in their next away fixture. That result has prompted a reassessment of Arsenal’s true level, especially with Manchester City now closing in and exerting familiar pressure at the top of the table. City’s experience in navigating tense title races remains unmatched, and their steady pursuit has intensified scrutiny on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Pressure Mounts on Arteta

This season is shaping into one of the most defining periods of Arteta’s managerial career. He has been consistently backed by the club, receiving substantial support in building a squad capable of competing at the highest level. Yet the expectation to deliver silverware has grown in parallel. Should Arsenal fall short once again, questions may arise about whether Arteta can ultimately guide the club to a Premier League triumph. There remains a strong argument that he has already given his utmost to the team, raising standards and transforming competitiveness. If the title slips away this season, the key question becomes whether supporters would still see him as the right man to lead the team forward.