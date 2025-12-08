Opinion: Will failing to win the title again change how you see Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal’s recent away form has raised difficult questions about their readiness to win the Premier League title this season, a reality that many supporters are finding increasingly uncomfortable to accept. For much of the campaign, fans believed their team were destined to be champions, a belief shared by several neutrals who felt this might finally be Arsenal’s year. That optimism was fuelled by the struggles of their closest rivals and by Arsenal’s impressive consistency across both domestic and European competitions. However, their last three league matches on the road have challenged that confidence and exposed vulnerabilities that had previously been less apparent.
Concerning Away Performances
Arsenal’s difficulties began when Sunderland halted their winning run, forcing them to settle for a result that felt below the standards expected of title contenders. Their subsequent trip to West London brought further frustration, as they failed to overcome Chelsea and collected only two points from the two games. Matters worsened when Aston Villa ended Arsenal’s unbeaten league run in their next away fixture. That result has prompted a reassessment of Arsenal’s true level, especially with Manchester City now closing in and exerting familiar pressure at the top of the table. City’s experience in navigating tense title races remains unmatched, and their steady pursuit has intensified scrutiny on Mikel Arteta’s side.
Pressure Mounts on Arteta
This season is shaping into one of the most defining periods of Arteta’s managerial career. He has been consistently backed by the club, receiving substantial support in building a squad capable of competing at the highest level. Yet the expectation to deliver silverware has grown in parallel. Should Arsenal fall short once again, questions may arise about whether Arteta can ultimately guide the club to a Premier League triumph. There remains a strong argument that he has already given his utmost to the team, raising standards and transforming competitiveness. If the title slips away this season, the key question becomes whether supporters would still see him as the right man to lead the team forward.
Unless he chose to leave I think we will be having the same conversation this time next year
Not for me personally ,he’s a good manager nothing special ,i honestly believe we should have a prem title in the bag over the last 3 years , and with a better manager we would have .
When you look at what Liverpool did with slot and how he turned an 18 point deficit around without spending a bean you realise how easy it can be done with the right manager .
There are better managers out there that have their own ideas which I hope we go for if we come away once again empty handed this season .
Overall I think Arteta as been put on a pedestal which his ridiculous wages and his so called street cred don’t match up with .
Tactically genius !
Don’t make me laugh .
Pray tell who else could have won the PL for us, I am intrigued
Big Sam
Tony pullis
Moyes .
Prey that’s answered your question👍.
It depends how the season pans out.
We have four trophies still to play for and have just been drawn against Portsmouth in the FA cup, in the quarter finals of the League Cup, top of the CL and top of the PL.
This has been achieved with the kind of injuries we had last season and said injuries have to be taken into account.
My opinion of Mikel has changed positively over his five years as manager and I believe he needs to win one of the four above, in order to stop those demanding trophies.
However, my one caveat is the injury list, that never seems to grow smaller.
If Mikel doesn’t win a trophy and said injuries have cleared up, then I will have to look again at my support for him.
He will still be my manager. He is making progress every season and imo he is coaching the best team in the league right now. Arteta and the players can handle the preassure of leading the race, the only thing I see that can stop them from winning the league is the injuries. Arteta wanted a better squad for healthy rotation, but the ridiculous number of injuries has taken some of that away from him. Hopefully everything will look better in january. We need more goals, that is what he could improve.
Making progress every season !
23/24 – 89 points
24/25 – 74 points
Trust the process seems to have disappeared from the Arteta camp .
2nd 2nd 2nd currently 1st
The process is still there in The Arsenal camp – such a pity your not part of it DK.
Why’s it a pity Ken ?
Nope I see him as a decent manager that has taken us as high as he possibly can already. I have not wavered in that view for years.
If he had released the reigns a bit in 23/24 and didn’t micromanage so much I believe we could’ve won the EPL
I look at it in a similar way as playing monopoly. You can hang in there for a long time playing conservatively and you’ll look like a good player, but doing that you rarely ever actually win.
Good is the enemy of great!
He is a good coach but we need some else to take us to the promise land ,,,Arteta is not brave enough with his tactics