Opinion: Will recent news rule Arsenal out of the running for coveted midfielder?

Ryan Fraser has refused attempts from his current club to extend his contract until the end of the season, and while this may sound like good news for potential suitors, I feel it will rule Arsenal out of a move.

The Scottish international was keen on a switch to the Emirates last summer, and allowed himself to get distracted from his football for much of the current campaign, and is now set to walk out on Bournemouth before the season is even over.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the 26 year-old, but I feel the fact that his contract will now end in under two weeks time, that will rule us out of a move.

Our side’s finances are still very much in the air when it comes to the summer window, with the Coronavirus having reduced our income avenues significantly, and with much of the campaign still to run, we are yet to figure out if we will have Europa League or Champions League income to boost us going into the new season.

Mikel Arteta has previously intimated that the club are preparing for three scenarios this summer, believed to be with no European football, or with entry to the CL or EL, and we look likely not to be making any decisions on our playing squad until we are closer in the knowledge of our situation.

While I can understand that Fraser may be in fear of picking up an injury in the remainder of the campaign, especially given that there are fears over players staying fit playing later into the summer months, he may well be closing the door to certain options.

Am I wrong to suggest that Arsenal will not make any summer moves until the season is closer to completion? Do we think Fraser would have preferred a move to the Emirates over other options?

Patrick