Opinion -Will the Kroenkes prove they have ambition by keeping Martinelli at Arsenal?

Are we as good as Man City? Most likely not.

Will the pressure of a title race prove too much for a young squad, like the push for top 4 last season did? Maybe.

Yet my support of Arsenal has never been as black and white as them having to win silverware for me to be content.

All I ever wanted is to watch my team and see those wearing the shirt proud to represent the badge, I wanted to enjoy watching us again (which I didn’t under Emery and for the majority of Arteta’s reign), I wanted us to be the best version of ourselves we can be.

Celebrating 8th, calling 5th progress, players jumping into the crowd to celebrate 2-2 draws at home to Palace, the Kroenke’s patted on the back in January for slashing the wage bill, I’ll always be ‘negative about that’.

I have always maintained it’s up to the Gunners to prove me wrong and if they do that, I’ll be more than happy to say I was wrong. Delighted even.

On Sunday Martinelli produced the kind of performance every Gooner can be proud of.

Where even if we hadn’t won you couldn’t take anything away from the effort, knowing every last ounce of energy had been left on the pitch.

Perhaps the best under the current regime?

Players with tactical understanding where they don’t stay in one position, talent comfortable with the ball in tight areas, with movement off the ball and resilience we haven’t seen for years.

In previous seasons twice throwing away a lead against Liverpool, we would have felt sorry for ourselves.

No Gunner summed this up more than Martinelli who produced his most electric performance yet.

I recall in the dark days under Emery when he was the only player brave enough to demand the ball, the only person who could get fans off their seats at the Emirates due to being fearless.

There was a period where our manager was questioned for not playing him more. In truth Arteta was teaching him to time when to use that burst of energy, and when to take a breath.

At full time on Sunday, the Brazilians from both Arsenal and Liverpool huddled.

Surely, they must be asking how was Martinelli not in their nations last squad?

When we are told to trust the process a lot will depend on what happens when a big offer comes in for our youngsters.

Will the Kroenkes cash in, or do they have the ambition to build something young talent want to be at.

It reminds me of when we had a young Fabregas, Nasri, Van Persie in one squad and we just needed to wait for them to mature.

By the time they did they hit their peak elsewhere.

That’s the test for our owners, can we tie each young asset down to a fresh contract?

Enjoy Martinelli while you can.

Like a lot of South American’s he will have a desire to play for a Real Madrid or Barcelona.

He’s that good…

Dan Smith

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta talk about the incredible win over Liverpool.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids